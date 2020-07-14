Boeing Commercial Jet Deliveries Plunge 78% in Second Quarter

Boeing delivers a total of 20 commercial jets during the quarter, down from 90 a year ago, thanks largely to the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report released second-quarter delivery numbers Tuesday, and they weren’t pretty for the commercial side of the world’s second- largest aircraft maker.

Boeing delivered a total of 20 commercial jets during the quarter, down 78% from 90 a year ago, thanks largely to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deliveries of 737 planes dropped to 4 from 24, and 787 deliveries slumped to 7 from 42. Boeing has delivered 70 commercial airplanes year to date, down from 239 in the first half of 2019.

Boeing fared better in its defense, space and security business, delivering 44 vehicles, up from 37 a year ago. The number of new and remanufactured AH-64 Apache helicopters totaled 27 in the latest quarter, up from 17 last year.

"Our commercial airplane deliveries in the second quarter reflect the significant impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers and our operations that included a shutdown of our commercial airplane production for several weeks,” Boeing CEO Greg Smith said in a statement.

“We have and will continue to work with our customers on specific timing and adjustment to deliveries. … The diversity of our portfolio including our government services, defense and space programs will continue to provide some stability as we navigate through the pandemic and rebuild stronger on the other side," he added.

The commercial jet numbers didn’t hurt Boeing’s stock price. It recently stood at $176.95, up 0.74%.

Boeing shares have plummeted 46% year to date, compared to a 2% dip for the S&P 500. The stock has slumped 7% in the last month.