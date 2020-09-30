Boeing to Move 787 Production to South Carolina

Boeing reportedly this week will set plans to consolidate 787 Dreamliner assembly in South Carolina, ending production of the jetliner in Washington state.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report is expected this week to set plans to consolidate 787 Dreamliner assembly in South Carolina, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The move by the plane maker would end production of the jetliner in Washington state.

It wasn't clear over when the consolidation take place, or how many employees might be affected by the move, the Journal reported

Boeing previously had said it was studying options to handle a slowdown in demand for the 787 during the coronavirus pandemic. At its peak, Boeing's plant in Everett, Washington, made about 15 widebody jets a month.

Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, said in a statement that "Boeing's decision to pull its 787 production out of Washington state is shortsighted and misplaced."

Earlier in September, U.S. regulators said they were investigating manufacturing flaws in some of the 787 Dreamliner planes that media reports suggested could go back at least a decade.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was looking into issues with the Dreamliner's fuselage, just days after the planemaker grounded eight of the giant jets, which were made in South Carolina, after finding flaws that raised questions about their structural integrity.

Earlier this week, a Boeing supplier, Impresa Aerospace, filed for bankruptcy protection, the latest indication that Boeing continues to struggle both with getting the planes back in the air and the coronavirus pandemic.

Impresa Aerospace filed for bankruptcy protection amid a steep loss in revenue due to the global grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft following two fatal crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

The bankruptcy is the latest sign of the struggles afflicting Boeing and the aerospace industry. It also illustrates how the 737 MAX's grounding and the ongoing pandemic has slammed the airline industry's demand for planes, and how that is reverberating through the entire aerospace supply chain.

