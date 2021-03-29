TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Here’s How Boeing Can Test Fresh 52-Week Highs

Boeing has the look of a stock that wants to run. The question is whether bulls can muster up enough momentum for new highs.
Author:
Publish date:

Boeing  (BA) - Get Report shares got off to a strong start this week, jumping 4% at its highs on Monday.

Helping drive the stock higher was a firm order for 100 737 MAX jets from Southwest Airlines  (LUV) - Get Report.

With Southwest willing to purchase more 737 MAX jets - and other airlines doing so as well - investors are hoping that Boeing has largely put those issues behind it and can get back to seeing order growth.

If that’s the case, this stock could have more momentum to it in the coming months and quarters.

That’s particularly true with the reopening trade looking more and more promising as the COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out more quickly than expected.

If Boeing gains a bit more momentum, it could refuel its way back to new 52-week highs. Let’s look at the chart.

Boeing is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells BA? Learn more now.

Trading Boeing

Daily chart of Boeing stock.

Daily chart of Boeing stock.

Shares pulled back hard off the recent 52-week high, up at $278.57. However, Boeing stock found support by surging off the 10-week moving average.

Amid that move, it reclaimed the 10-day and 21-day moving averages as well. 

On Monday, the stock was trying to give bulls a daily-up rotation, by clearing and closing above Friday’s high. If Boeing can clear $250.27, it will also put it back over the 61.8% retracement.

If it can do that, it puts a potentially weekly-up rotation on the table at $257.67. 

Bulls would love to see a weekly rotation higher, as that would really set the stage for a rally. That’s not to say Boeing can’t get back to new highs without it, but it would force the hand of traders and certainly tip bullish in that event.

If shares can’t put together that type of rotational setup, let’s at least see that it can hold above the 21-day moving average. If it can’t and the 10-week moving average also fails as support, lower prices are on the way.

Specifically, it would put last week’s low in play near $231.75, followed by a cluster of moving averages between $215 and $225. 

Closing Bell: Banks Lead Wall Street; Fed Signals June Hike
MARKETS

Dow Moves Higher as Wall Street Weighs Hedge Fund Default

Consortium Of Facebook, Chinese Companies Pulls Out Of Bid To Build Undersea Internet Cable Between Hong Kong And US, Citing Washington's Concerns
INVESTING

Facebook Rises as Deutsche Bank Downplays iOS Change

Carrie Lam on Thursday told Legco that public confidence in the government's vaccine programme would be boosted when delivery issues were resolved. Photo: Shutterstock
INVESTING

New York State Says 16 and Older Are Vaccine Eligible April 6

DraftKings Lead
INVESTING

Penn National, DraftKings Slide on Deutsche Bank Gaming Report

Humanigen Lead
INVESTING

Humanigen Higher on Progress With COVID Treatment

Moderna
INVESTING

Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Prevent COVID-19; CDC Warns of 'Doom'

Cazoo Lead
INVESTING

British Car Startup Cazoo to Go Public Via $7 Billion SPAC Deal

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Slipping on Third-Quarter Earnings Miss
INVESTING

Cal-Maine Lower After Profit Meets Estimate, Sales Lag