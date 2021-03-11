Boeing Extends Gains on Reported 737 MAX Deal With Southwest

Boeing extends gains on reports that Southwest is not only set to resume flights with the 737 MAX but also is looking to add hundreds more MAX planes to its fleet.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report extended gains Thursday on reports that Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report was not only set to resume flights with the jet maker's 737 MAX aircraft but also was looking to add hundreds more MAX planes to its fleet.

Reuters reported that Southwest was close to a deal to order between 150 and 200 of Boeing’s 737 MAX 7 jetliners after weighing a rival Airbus model. The talks have been underway for months and are in the final stages. Southwest is Boeing's largest MAX customer.

The Dallas-based carrier has determined that it may eventually need a fleet of about 300 aircraft to replace the Boeing model at the heart of its operation, the 737-700, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

In addition to the Max 7, Southwest also considered ordering Airbus’s A220-300, a move that would have diversified the airline’s all-737 fleet and severed its exclusive relationship with Boeing.

Meantime, Southwest said it will re-introduce 10 Boeing 737 MAX jets to its schedule, starting Thursday. The planes will make as many 44 flights to 15 cities. The airline plans a wider expansion starting in April.

Southwest is the last major U.S. airline to resume using 737 MAX jets, after the global fleet was grounded in March 2019 following two crashes, in Indonesia and Ethiopia, that killed a total of 346 people.

In November, the Federal Aviation Administration approved the 737 MAX to fly again.

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report was first to reintroduce the aircraft in the U.S. in December, while United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report began using the jets again in February, and Alaska Airlines (ALK) - Get Report added them to its fleet last week.

Shares of Boeing were up 0.9% at $247.55 in premarket trading. The stock ended the day Wednesday up 6.39% at $245.34.

