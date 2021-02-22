Boeing Supports Suspending 777s After Engine Failure

Boeing says it supports the FAA's and airlines’ decisions to ground dozens of its older 777s following the failure an engine failure on Saturday.

Boeing shares fell Monday after the aircraft maker said it supported the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines' decisions to ground dozens of its older 777 aircraft following the failure of a Pratt & Whitney engine that showered debris over a Denver suburb on Saturday.

The FAA on Sunday issued an emergency airworthiness directive requiring "immediate or stepped-up inspections" of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with some Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines following an engine failure on a Boeing jet operated by United Airlines en route to Honolulu that was forced to make an emergency landing.

Boeing itself followed up on directive and the airlines' moves on Sunday evening, with the company recommending the temporary suspension of all of its 777 aircraft that have the Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines. Investigators are looking into a possible fan blade failure in the engine. Pratt & Whitney is owned by Raytheon.

"While the NTSB investigation is ongoing, we recommended suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until the FAA identifies the appropriate inspection protocol," Boeing said.

According to the most recent registry data, the only airlines that operate with the affected engines are in the U.S., Japan and South Korea. United is the only U.S. carrier that has Boeing 777s with the 4000-112 engine in its fleet.

"Boeing supports the decision ... by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, and the FAA's action (Sunday) to suspend operations of 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines. We are working with these regulators as they take actions while these planes are on the ground and further inspections are conducted by Pratt & Whitney," the company said.

Boeing shares were down 3.81% at $209.18 in premarket trading on Monday.