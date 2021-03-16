Boeing Inspects 787 Dreamliner Windows for Manufacturing Flaws

Boeing reportedly is scrutinizing flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as it expands its search for manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report reportedly is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the troubled plane maker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of the highly anticipated jetliner.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning in December that a supplier modified its production process.

The Federal Aviation Administration launched a probe into manufacturing flaws in the 787 Dreamliner back in September.

Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, according to Bloomberg.

The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing focuses on restarting 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January post-earnings conference call with analysts.

It also comes as Boeing continues to struggle with the aftermath of two fatal crashes involving its 737 MAX aircraft, which grounded the planes globally for more than a year.

In November, the FAA approved the 737 MAX to fly again. American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report was first to reintroduce the aircraft in the U.S. in December, followed by United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report in February and Alaska Airlines (ALK) - Get Report and Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report earlier this month.

Boeing has not delivered any Dreamliners since October 2020, after discovering tiny marks in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the model's frame.

The disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding the 737 MAX subsides.

Boeing shares were down 0.71% at $263.75 in premarket trading on Tuesday.