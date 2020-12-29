Boeing, Apple, Cisco, Novavax - Tuesday's Premarket Movers

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Tuesday include Boeing, Cisco, Apple and Novavax.

Stock futures traded higher Tuesday as investors gained optimism from President Donald Trump's signing of the coronavirus relief package.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Tuesday.

1. Boeing BA | Up 1.3%

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares rose Tuesday as American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report readied the return of the Chicago aerospace giant's 737 MAX for the first U.S. commercial flight since it was grounded in March 2019.

2. Novavax NVAX | Up 1.8%

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report shares rose Tuesday after the drugmaker began a Phase 3 clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S. and Mexico.

Novavax is the fifth company to launch a large-scale trial of a coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. after Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report.

3. Apple AAPL | Up 0.9%

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report shares rose in premarket trading as the stock neared an intraday record.

The iPhone maker has gained 86% this year and is set to close out a second straight year with a gain above 80%, Bloomberg reported. The stock rose 3.6% on Monday to $136.69.

4. Cisco CSCO | Up 0.2%

Cisco (CSCO) - Get Report shares rose in premarket trading after the communications-equipment giant decided to scrap its smart-cities business -- Cisco Kinetic for Cities software services -- as the coronavirus pandemic has hurt municipalities' ability to finance projects, The Wall Street Journal reported.

5. Amphastar Pharma AMPH | Up 10%

Amphastar (AMPH) - Get Report shares rose after the Food and Drug Administration cleared the pharmaceutical producer's abbreviated new-drug application for a glucagon injection emergency kit.

Glucagon treats severe hypoglycemia and is a diagnostic aid, the company said.