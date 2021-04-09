Boeing Alerts Customers on 737 MAX Production Issue; Shares Slide

Boeing is asking some customers to 'address a potential electrical issue in a specific group of 737 MAX airplanes prior to further operations,' the planemaker says.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares moved lower Friday after the planemaker said it was recommending customers address a potential electrical issue found within a specific group of 737 MAX aircraft.

Boeing said the recommendation, made to a group of 16 unnamed customers, is being made to allow for "verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system" before the planes in question are put back in service.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration cleared the return to service of the 737 MAX in early December, following a 20-month grounded that was triggered by fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed 347 people.

Since then, however, the world's biggest planemaker has secured several major orders for the workhorse jet, including 25 to United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report last month and another 100 to Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report on March 29 as part of a total order deal worth around $10 billion.

Boeing said it was working with the FAA on what it called a "production issue" adding it will "inform our customers of specific tail numbers affected and we will provide direction on appropriate corrective actions."

Boeing shares were marked 0.7% lower in premarket trading immediately following the update to indicate an opening bell price of $253.23 each.

Southwest Airlines said in a separate statement that 30 of its 58 737 MAX aircraft will affected by the Boeing announcement, adding that it doesn't anticipate any meaningful disruption to its current levels of service.

Boeing posted a wider-than-expected adjusted core loss for the three months ended in December of $15.25 a share as it booked charges of more than $8 billion, including $6.5 billion linked to delays in the 777X widebody jet, which won't be pushed into service until late 2023.

Group revenue, the company said. fell 14.5% to $15.3 billion, but topped analysts' estimates of a $15.07 billion tally. Free cash flow, however, was measured at -4.274 billion.

Boeing will publish its first-quarter earnings on April 28.

Boeing is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells BA? Learn more now.