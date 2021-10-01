Bob Lang, Chris Versace to Lead Action Alerts PLUS Investment Club

Veteran investment experts Bob Lang and Chris Versace are the new managers of the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio.

TheStreet is proud to announce that Bob Lang and Chris Versace will lead the Action Alerts PLUS investment club.

They will continue to offer excellent AAP features like real-time Action Alerts, 24/7 access to AAP’s portfolio, the Daily Rundown video, exclusive access to members-only monthly calls and the forum. Additionally, exciting new features are coming this month.

Versace and Lang, as co-managers of the AAP Portfolio, bring their combined fundamental and technical experience garnered over the years as portfolio managers, option traders, index builders, and watchers of the global economy and monetary policy.

In a special note to their club members, they write:

“In our collective time working together, we have developed a vertical and horizontal perspective on industry analysis and how to decipher data, both economic and company-specific. We will also be leveraging the power of structural change to identify pronounced tailwinds and the companies poised to benefit from the changing landscapes across the global economy, demographics, psychographics, technology, and regulatory mandates.

“We will be vigilant about protecting our positions and the total portfolio against market volatility. We’ll also revisit the technical and fundamental thesis behind those positions that are moving against us in the short-term and take action when necessary. …We will strive to bring you, our subscribers, the best ideas.”

Through frequent videos, occasional webinars, weekly roundups, and other learning opportunities, Lang and Versace will help investors gain confidence in their ability to make the most of every market environment.