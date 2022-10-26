Bob Evans Recalls Sausage Products and You Won't Believe Why

The company will recall more than 7,500 pounds of Italian pork sausage, says the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Bob Evans Farms Foods announced today that it is recalling its Italian pork sausage items that were produced on Sept. 8.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but consumers reported an unusual and alarming problem.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says it is concerned that some of these sausage products might currently be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Anyone who has purchased these products is urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The FSIS says it regularly manages recall effectiveness checks to confirm that companies notify customers about any recalls and that the companies take steps to be sure the product is no longer available for purchasing.

Extraneous Materials Found

The Italian pork sausage items may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber. The problem was discovered after Bob Evans notified FSIS that it had received complaints from consumers who found the material in products they had purchased.

The following products are subject to recall, FSIS says:

One-pound chubs containing 'Bob Evans Italian Sausage' with lot code XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection," writes FSIS. "These items were shipped to retail locations nation-wide."

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Geo Money, Director of Communications, Bob Evans Foods, Inc. at 440-463-3264 or George.money@bobevansfoods.com.