Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: PayPal, Roblox, AMC, Tripadvisor
Earnings Recap: PayPal, Roblox, AMC, Tripadvisor
Publish date:

BMO Upgrades PayPal to Outperform from Market Perform

PayPal stock's  drop of 33% in the last six months was overdone, said BMO analyst James Fotheringham.
Author:

BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal to outperform from market perform Monday, saying the stock’s drop — 33% in the last six months — was overdone.

“We believe PYPL faces uncertainty regarding the impact of competition, macroeconomic trends, and business mix on growth and margins,” BMO analyst James Fotheringham wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.

“However, our growth-margin sensitivity analysis implies valuation risks are now skewed to the upside.”

And why is that?

“PYPL is the preferred digital wallet option for online merchants [excluding Amazon], offering a seamless and secure check-out experience for consumers,” Fotheringham said.

“We expect PYPL will continue to grow its volumes above the industry rate (global e-commerce ex-AMZN), with potential upside risk from Venmo, [buy now, pay later], Super-App, [point of sale], and partnership monetization efforts.”

TheStreet Recommends

Headwinds remain for the short term, but 2023 and beyond look good, Fotheringham said.

PayPal recently traded at $195.35, up 4%. He cut his price target to $224 from $278 to reflect recent market activity.

Morningstar analyst Brett Horn puts fair value at $151 for PayPal.

He reverses Fotheringham’s short- and long-term views.

“In the near term, few payments companies are as well-positioned as PayPal,” Horn wrote in November.

“Longer-term, though, the picture is less clear, and we see a mix of competitive opportunities and threats that create a fairly wide range of outcomes.

“PayPal remains a somewhat unique player within the payments space. We think this remains its key strength, but its position on both the merchant and consumer side could be challenged over the long run.”

Tags
terms:
Financial ServicesTechnology
Citigroup To Make HK$8,000 Payments To Help Staff Hurt By Coronavirus Pandemic
INVESTING
CVIABCARR

BofA Likes Citigroup, Viacom, Carrier, Crowdstrike for Q1

Investors Should Buy Gold 'As Another Currency': Dennis Gartman
INVESTING

Major Endowment Chair Says Stocks Could Drop 15% in 2022

IMAX, Six Flags Pricey But Worth the Trip Says William Blair Manager
INVESTING
GILTWFC.PRNTSLA

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Tesla, Wells Fargo, IMAX Corp.

Byron Wien Lead
INVESTING

Stalling Stock Prices Top 2022 Surprise List for Veteran Strategist

Starbucks Card
INVESTING
DPZSBUXDASH

Starbucks, DoorDash, Domino's: Restaurant Gift Cards Make a Holiday Comeback

Closing Bell: Wall Street Closes in Red as Financial, Energy Sectors Drag Stocks Lower
STOCKS
SPX

Dow Closes at Record High in First Trading Day of 2022

10 Moves You Must Make Before Putting Your Home On the Market
INVESTING
TSLA

Texas No. 1 As Americans Moved Closer To Family in 2021, U-Haul Says

Starbucks Coffee Shop Lead
INVESTING
SBUX

Starbucks to Require U.S. Workers to Get Vaccinated or Tested