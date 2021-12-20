BMO Agrees to Buy BNP's Bank of the West for $16 Billion

Bank of the West conducts all of BNP Paribas' retail and commercial-banking business in the U.S.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) - Get Bank of Montreal Report has agreed to buy French banking titan BNP Paribas’ (BNPQY) Bank of the West subsidiary for $16.3 billion in cash.

Bank of the West conducts all of BNP Paribas' retail and commercial-banking business in the U.S. More than 70% of Bank of the West's deposits are in California.

“This acquisition enables contiguous market extension, the acceleration of BMO's commercial banking expansion, and highly competitive scaled entry into California,” the Canadian bank said. “On closing, the acquisition will bring nearly 1.8 million customers to BMO.

“BMO will have a strong position in the of the top five U.S. markets, a footprint in 32 states, expanded national specialty commercial businesses and a digital banking platform gathering deposits in all 50 states.”

The transaction is expected to close in 2022. BMO will fund it primarily with excess capital, it said. The deal was valued at 1.72 times Bank of the West’s tangible book value, BNP said.

BMO recently traded at $103.72, down 0.24%.

Morningstar analyst Eric Compton puts fair value for the stock at $110.

“BMO is not one of the largest or most dominant retail banks in Canada, as we rank it in the lower half of the Big Six (Canadian banks),” he wrote earlier this month.

“However, with its more commercially focused book, it boasts good share in its domestic commercial lending market, particularly for loans under C$25 million [US$19.4 million].

“Additionally, BMO has the lowest relative exposure to residential mortgage loans among its peers, helping to mitigate some of the risks in its loan book.”