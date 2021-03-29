TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Bluebird Bio Rises on FDA's Myeloma Treatment Approval

Bluebird Bio sees its share price target raised by several analysts following the announcement.
Author:
Publish date:

Bluebird Bio  (BLUE) - Get Report was climbing Monday after the company and Bristol Myers Squibb  (BMY) - Get Report said the Food and Drug Administration had approved Abecma as a potential treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Bluebird Bio shares were rising 7.7% to $32.29 in premarket trading, while Bristol-Myers Squibb was off slightly to $63.84.

Credit Suisse, Goldman, Suez Canal, Oil, Amazon: 5 Things You Must Know

The approval was based on positive results from a Phase 2 trial, where Abecma, or idecabtagene vicleucel, elicited rapid responses in the majority of patients. 

Roughly 72% of the patients achieved an overall response, while 28% of the patients achieved a stringent complete response.

The treatments are part of a class of drugs called CAR-T therapies that involve drawing white blood cells from a patient, processing them to target cancer cells, and infusing them back into the patient.

Last year, the FDA declined to move forward on the companies' application for their experimental multiple myeloma treatment.

Analysts responded positively to the announcement. Mizuho's Difei Yang raised his price target on Bluebird Bio to $70 from $69 and reiterated a buy rating. 

The FDA's approval represents an "important milestone" for Bluebird given recent setbacks surrounding the company's gene therapy programs, Yang said in a research note. 

He said he believes the approval "could give renewed comfort to investors and improve sentiment around the stock."

Piper Sandler analyst Tyler Van Buren boosted his price target on the stock to $35 from $30, while keeping a neutral rating. 

The Abecma approval was the "good news that bluebird needed," Van Buren said. However, given the significant infrastructure spend, the analyst believes it is unlikely that Bluebird records "meaningful" profits this year, and potentially next.

Still, the analyst said that Abecma could achieve $2.5 billion-plus in U.S. sales, and could generate $700 million in profits for Bluebird, says Van Buren.

BMO Capital's Matthew Luchini raised his price target on Bluebird Bio to $35 from $31, while maintaining a market perform rating.

Bristol Myers is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells BMY? Learn more now.

Moderna Lead
INVESTING

Moderna Completes Delivery of First 100 Million COVID Shots to U.S.

Closing Bell: Banks Lead Wall Street; Fed Signals June Hike
MARKETS

Stocks Fall as Wall Street Weighs Fallout of Hedge Fund Default

ViacomCBS Lead
INVESTING

ViacomCBS and Discovery Pare Losses After Archegos-Driven Selloff

tslive-th-0329
VIDEO

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Archegos, ViacomCBS, Inflation, Suez Canal

Jim Cramer on Boeing's 737 MAX Software Update
INVESTING

Boeing Rises as Southwest Adds 100 Firm 737 MAX 7 Orders

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Stock Plunges on Q3 Miss, Lower Guidance
INVESTING

Houghton Mifflin Climbs on Deal to Sell Book Unit to News Corp.

Allstate Fights Back Against Geico With Esurance and Clever Marketing
INVESTING

Allstate Expects $4 Billion Loss on Exit of Life and Annuity Business

Amazon Warehouse Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Alabama Warehouse Concluding Union Vote