Jeff Bezos Takes His Childhood Dream to Space
Publish date:

Blue Origin and Jeff Bezos Are Ready for Liftoff

Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 9 a.m. U.S. Eastern.
Author:

Blue Origin, the space-tourism company founded by Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos, is preparing to livestream the launch of its maiden manned flight with Bezos aboard.

The space-flight startup will blast him and three other tourists 66 miles above Earth in a fully autonomous rocket and capsule. The launch is set for 9 a.m. U.S. Eastern. 

"We've been training. This vehicle is ready. This crew is ready. This team is amazing. We just feel really good about it," Bezos told CBS.

Watch as Jeff Bezos and Three Other Space Tourists Take Flight

TST Recommends

The New Shepard spacecraft has launched 15 successful test flights without crew into low-Earth orbit. 

Oliver Daemen, an 18-year old physics student, will accompany Bezos, along with his brother, Mark Bezos, and aerospace engineer Mary Wallace Funk.

Daemen replaced the winner of an auction, who'd bid $28 million for a seat on the flight. That winner, who has not been identified, could not make the flight due to scheduling conflicts. 

Daemen and Funk, 82, will be the youngest and oldest persons to travel to space.

Last Sunday the entrepreneur Richard Branson and a five-member flight crew completed a Virgin Galactic  (SPCE) - Get Report test flight on its VSS Unity space plane. 

Blue Origin
VIDEO

Watch Blue Origin's New Shepard Launch With Jeff Bezos Live

