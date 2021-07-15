TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer: Virgin Galactic Had a 'Remarkable Run,' But I'd Buy Tesla
Jim Cramer: Virgin Galactic Had a 'Remarkable Run,' But I'd Buy Tesla
Publish date:

Blue Origin Replaces Auction Winner With Teen for Space Flight

Oliver Daemen, a physics student and son of Somerset Capital CEO Joes Daemen, will replace the winner of an auction on Blue Origin's space flight.
Author:

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin will fly an 18-year old physics student to space in place of the winning bidder of last month's public auction for a seat on the trip. 

Oliver Daemen will accompany Bezos, his brother, Mark Bezos, and aerospace engineer Mary Wallace Funk on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket which is set to blast off on July 20. 

The anonymous winner of the auction, who'd bid $28 million, could not make the flight due to scheduling conflicts. 

Daemen is the son of Somerset Capital Partners Chief Executive Joes Daemen, who paid for the flight. 

Joes Daemen also participated in the auction and had secured a seat on the company's second flight. 

TST Recommends

Oliver Daemen would be the youngest person to fly to low-orbit space while Funk, 82, will become the oldest. 

Last Sunday the entrepreneur Richard Branson and a five-member flight crew completed a Virgin Galactic  (SPCE) - Get Report test flight on its VSS Unity space plane, beating Bezos into space. 

Branson and his crew departed from Virgin Galactic’s Spaceport America launch site outside of Truth or Consequences, N.M., at 8:40 a.m. local time and returned at 9:38 a.m. The mission tested the private astronaut experience and evaluated the commercial customer cabin environment and conditions.

“I don’t know what’s going to come out of my mouth because I feel like I’m still in space,” Branson said at a news conference following the flight.

He added that "99.99% was beyond my wildest dreams.”

Virgin Galactic shares at last check were 2.2% lower at $32.34.

Vera Bradley Surges as First-Quarter Revenue Tops Estimates
INVESTING

Vera Bradley and Disney Collaborate on Fashion Collection

Verb Technology Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Verb Technology, Delta, Nikola

F45 Training Lead
INVESTING

Mark Wahlberg-Backed F45 Training Flexes Muscles in Market Debut

Here's Why Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Is Soaring Today
INVESTING

SciPlay Jumps on Takeover Bid From Scientific Games

Jim Cramer Says Microchip Stocks Are High Flyers
INVESTING

Microchip Tech, NXPI Drop; Mizuho Urges Caution on Chip Sector

Banking Lead
INVESTING

Reliant Bancorp Agrees to $517 Million Buyout From United Community Banks

Progressive Stock Stumbles Following Reporting 9.6% Drop in Quarterly Profit
INVESTING

Progressive Lower After Earnings Come Up Short of Estimate

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Hits $150, With a $2.5 Trillion Market Value, as Analysts Turn Bullish