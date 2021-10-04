Blue Origin to Blast William Shatner Into Space

The 90-year old Star Trek actor will be apart of the next flight of the New Shepherd

William Shatner is about to boldly go where only Jeff Bezos and a couple of other civilians have gone before.

Blue Origin, the space company headed by Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report founder Bezos, plans to launch actor Shatner, whose most famous role was that of Captain James T. Kirk on the television show Star Trek, into space for real.

Shatner, 90, will be a part of the next flight of the New Shepard rocket, which is currently scheduled to launch on Oct. 12 out of Blue Origin's facility in West Texas.

TMZ reported that the scheduled 15-minute flight will be filmed for a documentary that Shatner is shooting and shopping around.

Shatner will be a part of Blue Origin's second human spaceflight after the company made its initial manned voyage into space in July.

Bezos, along with replacement auction winner Oliver Daemen, brother Mark Bezos and aerospace engineer Mary Wallace Funk, launched past the Karaman line, which defines the boundary between the Earth's atmosphere and space, and returned safely earlier this summer.

Daemen replaced the winner of an auction, who'd bid $28 million, for the fourth seat on the flight.

That crew reached an altitude of more than 66 miles above the earth and landed safely back on earth within 7:30 seconds while the crew capsule returned to Earth, descending at about 16 miles per hour, about 10 minutes following liftoff.

Blue Origin recently won a protective order in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, sealing documents in its lawsuit against NASA, which alleges that the agency didn't properly evaluate its proposal for the human landing system that it awarded to rival SpaceX, which is run by Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk.