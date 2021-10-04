October 4, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Blue Origin's Successful Launch Recapped on Social Media
Blue Origin's Successful Launch Recapped on Social Media
Publish date:

Blue Origin to Blast William Shatner Into Space

The 90-year old Star Trek actor will be apart of the next flight of the New Shepherd
Author:

William Shatner is about to boldly go where only Jeff Bezos and a couple of other civilians have gone before. 

Blue Origin, the space company headed by Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report founder Bezos, plans to launch actor Shatner, whose most famous role was that of Captain James T. Kirk on the television show Star Trek, into space for real. 

Shatner, 90, will be a part of the next flight of the New Shepard rocket, which is currently scheduled to launch on Oct. 12 out of Blue Origin's facility in West Texas. 

TMZ reported that the scheduled 15-minute flight will be filmed for a documentary that Shatner is shooting and shopping around. 

TheStreet Recommends

Shatner will be a part of Blue Origin's second human spaceflight after the company made its initial manned voyage into space in July. 

Bezos, along with replacement auction winner Oliver Daemen, brother Mark Bezos and aerospace engineer Mary Wallace Funk, launched past the Karaman line, which defines the boundary between the Earth's atmosphere and space, and returned safely earlier this summer. 

Daemen replaced the winner of an auction, who'd bid $28 million, for the fourth seat on the flight.

That crew reached an altitude of more than 66 miles above the earth and landed safely back on earth within 7:30 seconds while the crew capsule returned to Earth, descending at about 16 miles per hour, about 10 minutes following liftoff.

Blue Origin recently won a protective order in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, sealing documents in its lawsuit against NASA, which alleges that the agency didn't properly evaluate its proposal for the human landing system that it awarded to rival SpaceX, which is run by Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk. 

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook and Its Instagram and WhatsApp Services Are Down

Delta, Experiencing International Stability, Looks for Gains in All 4 Global Regions
INVESTING

Delta Air Lifts Earnings Forecast on Ticket Sales Rebound

Tesla electric vehicles are parked next to charging stations outside one of the company's showrooms in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
INVESTING

Buy or Sell Tesla After Record Deliveries? Look at the Chart

Stock Trader Lead
INVESTING

Just Because the Quarter's Over Doesn't Mean Turbulence is

Beauty Health Co. Lead
INVESTING

Beauty Health Wavers; Cowen Pegs Outperform on Fundamentals

FedEx Truck Lead
INVESTING

FedEx Turbulence May be Coming to an End

Why Bristol-Myers Squibb May Be a Merger Target Soon
INVESTING

The Case for a Bounce in Bristol-Myers Squibb

Midday Report: Advance Auto Parts Drags on S&P 500; Wall Street Rally Stalls
INVESTING

Xenon Pharma Stock Soars on Progress With Epilepsy Treatment