TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Blue Apron Slumps After Pricing 4.7M-Share Offering

Blue Apron priced a public offering of 4.7 million Class A common shares at $4.25 each, or a total $20 million. The stock is lower.
Author:
Publish date:

Blue Apron (APRN) - Get Report shares slumped on Wednesday after the meal-kit provider priced a $20 million share offering.

It’s a public offering of 4.7 million Class A common shares at $4.25 apiece. 

Secondary offerings often hurt issuers' stock prices because the offerings dilute current holders’ stakes.

Blue Apron recently traded at $4.51, down 19% from Tuesday's close at $5.53. The stock had fallen 13% in the six months through Tuesday. It was above $11 in late January.

The underwriters have an option on almost 706,000 more shares.

All the shares in the offering will be sold by Blue Apron. The offering is expected to close around June 18.

In other food news, Del Taco Restaurants  (TACO) - Get Report and B&G Foods  (BGS) - Get Report have joined the meme stock club, rising in recent days amid large numbers of mentions for both companies on Reddit’s WallStreetBets's message board.

TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer isn’t so impressed with B&G. “B&G Food --reasoning from the memes is ill-advised,” he tweeted Tuesday. “The lack of knowledge is really extraordinary. But it is hysterical.”

In other meme stock news, Wendy’s  (WEN) - Get Report shares rose Monday after Northcoast Research analyst Jim Sanderson upgraded the fast-food chain to buy from neutral, just a week after he downgraded it.

The downgrade came after the Reddit crowd helped push the stock past $29 on June 8. The stock then fell to $24.14 at Friday’s close, making Sanderson more comfortable with recommending it again. It recently traded at $23.68, down 0.2%.

Cramer said last Tuesday that while the Wendy’s rally would likely be short-lived, he likes the name.

Centene Corporation Lead
INVESTING

Centene Rises After Affirming Earnings Guidance

tslive-th-0616
JIM CRAMER

Watch: Jim Cramer’s Last Minute Fed Preview, Inflation Advice

Oracle Has a Burgeoning Cloud Business, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Oracle Drops as Analysts Express Concern About Valuation

Dish Network Doesn't Want Sling TV to Become Too Popular
INVESTING

Dish Upgraded to Buy at Pivotal on 5G Potential

Shopping for Stocks as the Fed Raises Rates
MARKETS

Stocks Fluctuate as Wall Street Awaits Federal Reserve Policy Update

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Added to Jefferies Franchise Pick List as Post-COVID Play

SoFi Technologies Lead
INVESTING

SoFi Climbs on Rosenblatt's Buy Initiation and $30 Price Target

Roblox Lead
INVESTING

Roblox Falls as Usage Rates Decline but Analysts Hold Ratings