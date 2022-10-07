Blue Angels Roar Into San Francisco for Fleet Week

San Francisco's October Fleet Week is here and will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels with their F/A-18 Super Hornets majestically roaring and flying above the Bay.

Held annually between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, the air show will attract fans and will also spark some controversy. This year United Airlines (UAL) sponsors the event and it will be seen Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7 through 9.

"Throughout this year, the Navy will celebrate the centennial of the U.S. naval aircraft carrier and its many contributions to national security and our fleet," the Blue Angels website says. "Our team looks forward to showcasing the cornerstone of airpower operating off U.S. aircraft carriers. We have the unique ability to highlight the importance of naval aviation while honoring its historical significance."

Detractors Wonder About the Cost

Hearing the sound and seeing the spectacle of the fighter aircraft maneuvers is a cause of joy and celebration for thousands, but not everyone is pleased with the show. Many object philosophically to seeing the power of the military being displayed for fun and games.

A fair number of car alarms are set off during low flybys over the city as well.

And the question remains: What is the cost of this display for taxpayers? It's not easy to tell, but one sfgate.com reporter made an effort to figure it out in 2016.

Daniel DeMay says he had it confirmed from the Blue Angels' public affairs office that fuel costs were $40,950 per show. Recognizing that the full cost was not just fuel, he consulted the U.S. Navy budget request for 2017.

He factored in 46 practice sessions in Pensacola, as well as travel to and from all the shows. He investigated fuel, maintenance, and other costs associated with the Blue Angels program. He also noted that the whole thing falls under the recruiting and advertising part of the budget.

"With a quick calculation, I come up with a per-demonstration cost of $633,482.14," he reported. "That means that, for this year’s upcoming show, including practice and two demonstrations, the cost is somewhere north of $1.26 million."

The show is advertised as free to the public. As noted earlier, there are those who are thrilled to see the aircraft performing daring maneuvers and are delighted by the demonstration. But those who are not have a few talking points of their own.