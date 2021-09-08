September 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Investing to 'Wynn' - Jim Cramer Says When the Story Changes, You Change
Publish date:

BlackRock Responds to Soros Criticism of Its China Activity

'The United States and China have a large and complex economic relationship,' a BlackRock spokesperson said.
Author:

BlackRock  (BLK) - Get BlackRock, Inc. Report, the world’s biggest money manager, defended itself Wednesday from iconic investor George Soros’ criticism about its foray into China.

BlackRock has raised $1 billion for the first mutual fund run solely by a foreign firm that China has allowed to sell shares domestically.

“Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake,” Soros wrote in The Wall Street Journal Tuesday. “It is likely to lose money for BlackRock’s clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the U.S. and other democracies.”

BlackRock, of course, doesn’t see it that way. “The United States and China have a large and complex economic relationship,” a BlackRock spokesperson told CNBC.

TheStreet Recommends

“Total trade in goods and services between the two countries exceeded $600 billion in 2020. Through our investment activity, U.S.-based asset managers and other financial institutions contribute to the economic interconnectedness of the world’s two largest economies. …

“We believe that globally integrated financial markets provide people, companies, and governments in all countries with better and more efficient access to capital that supports economic growth around the world.”

Further, “The overwhelming majority of the assets BlackRock manages are for retirement,” the spokesperson said.

“BlackRock’s clients around the world — including many U.S. clients — seek a broad range of investments, including in China, to achieve their retirement and other financial objectives.”

The news didn’t appear to greatly affect BlackRock shares, which on Wednesday traded at $923.09, down 0.2% at last check. They have surged 32% in the past six months amid bull markets for stocks and bonds.

Coinbase Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Coinbase Vs SEC

Bitcoin down Lead
INVESTING

Is Bitcoin Safe to Buy After Its Latest Bout of Volatility?

A trader monitors bond prices on trading terminals. Photo: EPA-EFE
INVESTING

10-Year Treasury Auction: Foreign Buyers Shrug-Off Debt Ceiling Concerns

As China Moves To Reduce Subsidy Load, Uncertainties Mount For Country's Wind And Solar Energy Sector
INVESTING

White House Sets High Solar Energy Goals for 2035 and 2050

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Stocks Slide In Cautious Trading on Delta Variant Concerns

General Mills Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: General Mills, Citrix, Kadmon

Microsoft's Office Apps Called Out By Beijing In Latest Crackdown On User Data Privacy Violations
INVESTING

Microsoft Plans to Buy Video-Editing Firm ClipChamp

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Target Lifted to $170 at Baird Ahead of 'California Streaming'