TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

BlackRock Shares Off After Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings

BlackRock's shares fell as investors took profits after six straight record closes. The massive money manger's quarterly revenue gained 13%.
Author:
Publish date:

BlackRock  (BLK) - Get Report shares fell on Thursday even after the giant New York money manager reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Investors took profits after the stock had closed at records for six sessions in a row.

BlackRock recently traded at $754.84, down 3.5%. But it had soared 50% in the past year, as investors rushed to participate in booming financial markets. 

BlackRock's assets under management climbed to a record $8.68 trillion in the fourth quarter.

As for the earnings, profit rose to $1.55 billion, or $10.02 a share, in the quarter from $1.3 billion, or $8.29, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings per share climbed to $10.18 from $8.34, beating the FactSet analyst consensus of $9.14.

Revenue jumped 13% to $4.48 billion, besting the analyst consensus of $4.27 billion.

Morningstar analyst Greggory Warren puts fair value at $620 for BlackRock.

“Unlike many of its competitors, the firm is currently generating solid organic growth with its operations, with its iShares platform, which is the leading domestic and global provider of ETFs, riding a secular trend toward passively managed products that began more than two decades ago,” he wrote in October.

“This has helped the company maintain above-average levels of annual organic growth despite the increased size and scale of its operations.”

Further, “although we expect the secular and cyclical headwinds to make [assets under management] growth difficult for the U.S.-based asset managers over the next five to 10 years, we still see BlackRock generating 3%-5% average annual organic AUM growth, with slightly higher levels of revenue growth on average and stable adjusted operating margins (39%-40% of revenue) during 2020-2024,” Warren said.

Even if Joe Biden wins the US presidential election in November, it's unlikely to reduce pressures on Chinese and American cross-border investments, a new report says. Photo: AP
MARKETS

Dow Sets Record as Biden Set to Unveil Massive Spending Package

Nordstrom Bulls Are in Control - Here's Where the Stock Can Go Now
INVESTING

Nordstrom Down After Forecast of Sales Drop, Thinner Pretax Margin

Taco Bell Potatoes Lead
INVESTING

Yum Brands Rises on Taco Bell Tie Up With Beyond Meat

Amazon Partner Plug Power's Earnings Miss Target
INVESTING

Plug Power Slides as J.P. Morgan Says It's 'Fully Valued'

Jim Cramer Stock Market Breakdown 12/2
VIDEO

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Johnson & Johnson, Delta, Tesla, Plug Power, Stock Market Thursday

Fitbit Facing Criminal Investigation Over Theft of Trade Secrets -- Report
INVESTING

Fitbit Closes $2.1 Billion Google Merger; DOJ Says Antitrust Probe Continues

2. Cisco faces some big challenges
INVESTING

Acacia Shares Surge On New $4.5 Billion Merger With Cisco

3. Virgin Galactic Flight to Space
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic Soars After ARK Investment Files for Space ETF