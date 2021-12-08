Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
4 Tips to Making Retirement Dreams a Reality
4 Tips to Making Retirement Dreams a Reality
Publish date:

BlackRock Tanks $2 Trillion Out of State Street

BlackRock will no longer have State Street oversee its exchange traded funds.
Author:

BlackRock  (BLK) - Get BlackRock, Inc. Report is taking about $2 trillion in assets out of State Street's  (STT.PRD)  management, reducing its reliance on outside parties and reducing outside fees. 

State Street has been the sole custodian to all of BlackRock's U.S. exchange-traded funds which combined total about $2.3 trillion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

State Street's custodial duties include maintaining investment records, handling and valuing assets. BlackRock, the world's largest ETF manager, will shift some of the administrative and accounting tasks to Citigroup, JPMorgan and Bank of New York Mellon. 

State Street saw this move coming and earlier this year warned investors that BlackRock would be making this move. State Street said that the portion of BlackRock's ETF business it expected to lose accounted for about 1.5% of its 2020 fee revenue, or $140 million. 

TheStreet Recommends

Last year State Street also said it would need to bring in about $1.5 trillion in new business wins each year to offset client attrition and pressures on fees. 

State Street shares were falling3.2% to $91.84 at last check Wednesday afternoon. BlackRock shares were also down 0.4%. 

NYSE Trader Lead
INVESTING

Why Brazil's Nubank Could Be One Of The Biggest IPO This Year

Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
COIN

Crypto Executives Warn Congress About 'Chilling' Regulation

Stitch Fix Lead
INVESTING
SFIX

Stitch Fix Stock Tumbles as Analysts React to Reduced Guidance

reddit gamestop meme sh
INVESTING
GMEHOOD

Gamestop and Robinhood: What Drove Reddit in 2021

Roku Lead
INVESTING
ROKUPLAYGT

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Stocks Slip as Wall Street Takes a Break

Constellation Brands Crushes Earnings Estimates; Beer Sales Surge
INVESTING
STZ

Constellation Is Best in U.S. Beer Class, Cowen Note Says

Brown-Forman Quarterly Profit Climbs 17% on Strong Jack Daniels Sales
INVESTING
BF.BBF.A

Brown-Forman Stock Slips; Profit and Sales Lag Forecasts

TCL 50-inch 4K QLED Roku Smart TV
LIFESTYLE
GOOGLROKU

Roku And YouTube Bury The Hatchet, Renew Deal