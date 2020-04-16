BlackRock Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings and Inflows Amid Pandemic

BlackRock posts better-than-expected first-quarter earnings as investors rushed to fixed-income and cash-based ETFs as the coronavirus pandemic roiled financial markets.

Investment manager BlackRock (BLK) - Get Report on Thursday posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings as investors rushed to fixed-income and cash-based ETFs and other non-equity investments, helping boost both net income and revenue.

BlackRock said it earned $806 million, or $6.60 a share, down from $1.05 billion, or $6.61 a share a year earlier, but better than analysts’ forecasts of $6.36 a share. Revenue gained 11% to $3.71 billion from $3.35 billion a year ago, thanks to net quarterly inflows of $35 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting revenue of $3.6 billion.

The numbers paint a picture of a firm taking in a wave of cash as the pandemic reached its full apex on financial markets, and then receded somewhat as investors adjusted to the extreme price-moves and volatility, shifting their asset mix accordingly.

“iShares ETFs have acted as a valuable market technology as investors once again turned to bond ETFs for price transparency and incremental liquidity in volatile markets,” CEO Laurence Fink said, noting iShares sustainable ETFs brought in a record $10 billion of inflows during the quarter, while the firm had one of its best quarters in illiquid alternative fundraisings ever.

Total assets under management at the end of March were $6.46 trillion vs. $5.8 trillion at the end of December 2019, BlackRock said.

By asset type, the total value of equities under BlackRock’s purview fell to $2.96 trillion from $3.82 trillion as of March 31, while the total value of fixed-income securities slipped to $2.23 trillion from $2.32 trillion. Alternatives assets, which include liquid and illiquid alternatives as well as currencies and commodities were $179.9 billion vs. $178 billion as of December 2019.

Shares of BlackRock were up 0.67% at $446.06 in premarket trading on Thursday.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: