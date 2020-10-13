BlackRock Gains on Earnings Beat as Assets Reach Record $7.81 Trillion - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

BlackRock Gains on Earnings Beat as Assets Reach Record $7.81 Trillion

BlackRock rises after posting third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations and assets under management that surge to a record $7.81 trillion.
Author:
Publish date:

BlackRock  (BLK) - Get Report shares edged higher on Tuesday after the world’s biggest asset manager posted third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations and assets under management surged to a record $7.81 trillion amid ongoing retail and institutional demand for its array of investment solutions.

The New York-based company said it earned $1.42 billion, or $9.22 an adjusted share, in the third quarter, vs. $1.12 billion, or $7.15 an adjusted share, in the comparable year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting adjusted per-share earnings of $7.77.

Revenue came in at $4.37 billion, up 18% from $3.69 billion a year ago and also above analysts’ forecasts of $3.9 billion. Total assets under management increased by 12% to a record $7.81 trillion from $6.96 trillion. Operating income which also factors in expenses fell to $3.85 billion from $4.01 billion in the same period last year. 

Strong inflows into BlackRock’s various investment products, specifically its line-up of iShares ETFs as well as its fixed income and cash offerings, helping bolster both revenue and earnings for the quarter, the company said.

BlackRock recorded some $129 billion of total net inflows, led by continued momentum in fixed income and cash management, with positive flows “across all regions, investment styles and product types,” it said, noting that more than half of those flows were driven by clients in Europe and Asia.

“Each of our strategic investment areas, including iShares ETFs, alternatives and technology, continue to grow, while strong investment performance has driven positive active flows over the last year,” CEO Laurence Fink said in a statement.

Shares of BlackRock were up 4.08% at $640 in premarket trading on Tuesday. 

JPMorgan Reaches Agreement To Buy Out Chinese Partner's Stake In Mutual Fund Unit
INVESTING

JPMorgan Beats Q3 Earnings Forecast; Credit Provisions Tumble

US Banking Giant Citigroup Granted Custody Licence In China As Mainland Fund Sector Further Opens Up
INVESTING

Citigroup Beats Q3 Earnings Forecast As Loss Provisions Decline, Trading Revenues Jump

Wall Street Covid Lead
MARKETS

Amazon, J&J, Apple and JPMorgan - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

NYSE Stock Market Trader
INVESTING

Dow Futures Edge Lower After Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine Pause; Q3 Bank Earnings in Focus

first credit card sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

How to Get Your First Credit Card

No More Tears for Johnson & Johnson?
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson Shares Slump Following COVID Vaccine Trial Pause

road trip wyoming sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

America's Best Road Trips

British Schools Rush To Open New Campuses In Greater Bay Area, Betting On Need For International Schooling Amid Area's Growth
Sponsored Story

Are Contributions to School District Programs Tax Deductible?