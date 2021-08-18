August 18, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Sell BlackBerry? Watch This Portfolio Manager Explain His Game Plan
Sell BlackBerry? Watch This Portfolio Manager Explain His Game Plan
Publish date:

BlackBerry Stock Upgraded; Canaccord Sees Growth in Cybersecurity

BlackBerry rose sharply after the software company was upgraded to hold from sell by Canaccord on growth potential in cybersecurity.
Author:

BlackBerry  (BB) - Get Report shares rose on Wednesday after the software company was upgraded to hold from sell by Canaccord, which kept its price target at $10.

Canaccord analyst Michael Walkley expressed enthusiasm for the company’s growth possibilities, after speaking to Chief Security Architect Ryan Permeh and Research Operations Vice President Eric Milam, according to Bloomberg.

BlackBerry shares recently traded at $10.23, up 5.8%, leaving the stock down 10% for the past six months.

In his conversations, Walkley said he learned about potential growth areas in the company’s cybersecurity segment. It’s looking toward the endpoint security market.

TheStreet Recommends

Cybersecurity Will Remain a Huge Investment Theme: Real Money

To be sure, he injected a note of caution for the former dominant smartphone player.

“We believe BlackBerry is turning the corner, but we await more proof in execution on the new product roadmap, evidence of cross-selling opportunities emerging, growing overall software and services revenue, and the potential for upside to our estimates before becoming more constructive on the shares,” Walkley said.

Salesforce.com CEO Had Considered Investment in Competitor
INVESTING

Salesforce.com Stock Climbs on JMP Price-Target Boost

XPeng Cars Lead
INVESTING

Chinese EV Maker XPeng Stock Rises on Plan to Double Capacity

European Stocks Mixed, Wall Street Futures Edge Higher As Fed Meeting Kicks-Off
MARKETS

Stocks Fall as Federal Reserve Is Divided on When Tapering Should Begin

Federal Reserve System Lead
INVESTING

Fed Minutes Show Tapering Support, But Split Over Timing Amid Delta Spread

Walmart Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Walmart Stock

WWE Throws a Business Smackdown: A Multiyear Ticket Deal With StubHub Ahead of Wrestlemania
INVESTING

WWE Partners With The Ringer in Spotify Deal

Regeneron, Sanofi Score Eczema Drug Approval
INVESTING

Regeneron Gets Boost From Support of Texas, Florida Governors

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Lead
INVESTING

Virpax Pharma Jumps After FDA Guidance on Antiviral Masking Spray