BlackBerry Investors Drive Tech-Services Firm to 52-Week High

BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report investors on Monday boosted the security software and services company's stock to a 52-week high, but the company was unaware of any developments that might account for the move.

Shares of the Ontario company at last check were 31% higher at $18.33. The stock touched a 52-week high $20.83, up 48%.

BlackBerry said in a statement on Monday that it was "not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in the market price or trading volume of its common shares."

Investors appeared mystified by the stock's activity as well.

"Can someone explain this BlackBerry stock situation to me?" one commenter said on Twitter. "BlackBerry is currently trending because its stock is booming, but I haven't seen anything from them about new products or strategy."

Some Twitter commenters noted that BlackBerry has been mentioned on online message boards such as Reddit.

"BlackBerry's stock movement doesn't appear to be rooted in any fundamental firm changes, in our view," Morningstar analyst William Kerwin said in an email to CBC News.

"BB is moving on Reddit boards," Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive of trading firm Capital Market Labs, told CBC News. "Not much else to say."

BlackBerry had traded above the $20 level on Monday for the first time since 2011, when it was still selling phones, Business Insider noted.

BlackBerry had sued Facebook (FB) - Get Report in 2018 in California, charging that the social media network and its WhatsApp and Instagram subsidiaries infringed on BlackBerry messaging app patents.

The two companies recently settled their differences without disclosing details. Since the settlement, BlackBerry shares have more than doubled.

In addition, Blackberry had sold 90 patents covering mobile technology to China's Huawei Technologies.

And in December, BlackBerry signed a multiyear global agreement with Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report cloud business to develop a software platform dedicated to automakers.

BlackBerry and Amazon Web Services will develop and market BlackBerry's intelligent-vehicle-data platform - called Ivy - to help automakers create in-vehicle services.