BlackBerry, Palantir, Charah: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

Charah Solutions, Atlantic Power, BlackBerry, Ceragon Networks and Palantir Technologies are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were lower Friday as investors reviewed President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Friday:

1. Charah Solutions | Percentage Increase 39%

Charah Solutions (CHRA) - Get Report shares skyrocketed after the provider of environmental services to the power-generation industry won a 12-year marketing contract from Dominion Energy (D) - Get Report to help with coal-sustainability efforts.

2. Atlantic Power | Percentage Increase 39%

Atlantic Power (ATP) surged after the power company agreed to be acquired by infrastructure investor I Squared Capital in a deal valued at about $961 million.

Shareholders of Atlantic Power will receive $3.03 a share in cash, a premium of 48% to the 30-day volume weighted average price per common share.

3. BlackBerry | Percentage Increase 14%

Shares of BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report were climbing again after the security and software services company said it had settled its longstanding patent dispute with Facebook (FB) - Get Report.

BlackBerry declined to provide details.

BlackBerry charged that Facebook and its WhatsApp and Instagram subsidiaries infringed on BlackBerry messaging app patents.

4. Ceragon Networks | Percentage Increase 59%

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) - Get Report was climbing after Needham raised its price target on the Israel-based communication equipment company to $3.75 from $3.25, according to Seeking Alpha. Needham said that Ceragon Networks "had an upbeat tone on its outlook and position going into CY21."

5. Palantir Technologies | Percentage Increase 7%

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report shares climbed after reports said star money manager Cathie Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF bought 497,100 shares of the data analytics software provider.