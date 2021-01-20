BlackBerry Continues Sharp Run Higher After Facebook Settlement

BlackBerry continues its bull run as it settles a legal dispute, sells off assets, and signs a software agreement.

BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report continued to climb Wednesday as the security and software services company settled its lawsuit with Facebook (FB) - Get Report, sells its patents to Huawei, and signed a deal with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report.

Shares of the Ontario-based company were rising 7.9% to $13.33 in trading Wednesday.

The stock has climbed 59% in the past four days, according to Bloomberg, its biggest winning streak since since April 2001.

BlackBerry has gained 78% so far this year, touching a 2.5-year high, after gaining only 1% in 2020.

The surge apparently been sparked by three separate events.

Last week, BlackBerry said it had settled its long-running lawsuit with Facebook.

BlackBerry sued Facebook in 2018 in California, charging that the social media network and its WhatsApp and Instagram subsidiaries infringed on BlackBerry messaging app patents.

In addition, Chief Financial Officer Steve Rai confirmed reports that Blackberry had sold 90 patents covering mobile technology to China's Huawei Technologies.

Rai, speaking at J.P. Morgan’s 19th Annual Tech/Auto Forum Conference Call, said "there was a very small number of patents that are no longer relevant to the business."

And in December, BlackBerry signed a multiyear global agreement with Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report cloud business to develop a software platform dedicated to automakers.

As part of the deal, BlackBerry and Amazon Web Services will develop and market BlackBerry's intelligent-vehicle-data platform - called Ivy - to help automakers create in-vehicle services.

The first BlackBerry device, the 850, was introduced in 1999 as a two-way pager in Munich.

BlackBerry and its BBM system rose to popularity in the mid- to late-2000s.

In 2002, BlackBerry released the convergent smartphone for which it became famous and which some users dubbed "Crackberry" due to its seemingly addictive appeal.

The company was hurt by competition from the iPhone and Android.

In 2016, BlackBerry sold the rights to design, manufacture and sell BlackBerry-branded phones to Chinese multinational TCL, leaving BlackBerry its software and mobile security products.