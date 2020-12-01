AdaptHealth, BlackBerry: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

AdaptHealth, Arlo Technologies, BlackBerry, Corporación América Airports and Whole Earth Brands are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks rose Tuesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record intraday highs.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. AdaptHealth | Percentage Increase 15%

AdaptHealth (AHCO) - Get Report climbed after the home healthcare equipment company said it had agreed to acquire AeroCare Holdings in a transaction valued at about $2 billion. AdaptHealth will pay $1.1 billion in cash and 31 million common shares for AeroCare.

2. Arlo Technologies | Percentage Increase 27%

Arlo Technologies (ARLO) - Get Report advanced after a page on the Apple (AAPL) - Get Report store indicated Arlo's Ultra 4K Wire-Free Security Camera System was "Only at Apple" and the Apple store page was being circulated among traders, contacts told The Fly. Raymond James noted that Apple isn't a new sales channel for Arlo.

3. Blackberry | Percentage Increase 27%

BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report shares surged after the security and software services company signed a multiyear global agreement with Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report cloud business to develop a software platform dedicated to automakers. Terms were not disclosed.

4. Corporación América Airports S.A | Percentage Increase 37%

Corporación América Airports (CAAP) - Get Report rose after Luxembourg-based airport concession operator announced a 10-year extension from 2028 to 2038 of the Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 concession. Argentina represents a substantial portion of CAAP's overall portfolio, the Motley Fool reported, accounting for 35 of its 52 airports and 49.7% of total 2019 passengers.

5. Whole Earth Brands | Percentage Increase 10%

Whole Earth Brands (FREE) was advancing after Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic initiated coverage on shares of the natural food company with an overweight rating and $23 price target. Zuanic said he believes the company should benefit from consumer trends toward natural alternatives, simpler labeling, and "free-from" solutions.



