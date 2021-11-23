Trading volume will be thinner on Black Friday since the stock market closes three hours earlier and the majority of traders are taking off for the holiday.

Since trading volume will be lower, investors should not expect much volatility to occur on Friday, said Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Baird, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based bank.

The New York Stock Exchange is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.

“I spent 13 years trading equities on Black Friday, it’s always one of the slowest days of the year,” he said. “Typically it’s quiet, the vast majority of people take the two-day holiday so you end up with fairly tame moves.”

The majority of traders dislike the Friday after Thanksgiving, said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist of Interactive Brokers, a brokerage based in Greenwich, Conn.

“No one wants to be there, but thanks to a Depression-era rule, the exchanges can’t be closed more than three days in a row,” he said.

Trading volumes are light, but there are also weekly options expirations.

“I don’t expect excess volatility this year, but I won’t rule it out,” Sosnick said. “The high levels of call speculation combined with thin holiday liquidity could create some wacky situations around the close.”

Investors can count on the market to close in the green, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at E-Trade Financial, an Arlington, Virginia-based brokerage.

“Despite being a historically up day for the market since the S&P 500 has closed up 71% of the time in the last 50 years, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that trading on Black Friday is generally quiet,” he said.

Inflation fears and supply chain bottlenecks have not thwarted the interest of consumers, who have increased their purchases recently.

Investors should not expect consumer discretionary stocks to post large gains.

“While the threat of supply chain disruptions and inflation has loomed large, consumers seemingly have not been phased, evidenced by strong Q3 retail earnings,” Larkin said.

“But the heightened focus on retail during the holiday doesn’t necessarily mean higher returns—the retail sector tends to underperform the broader market following Thanksgiving.”

The potential wild card this year is the surge in interest from retail investors, many of whom trade on their phones, said Charles Lewis Sizemore, chief investment officer of Sizemore Capital Management in Dallas.

“After spending a little too much time with family, it wouldn't be too surprising to see some of these newer investors turning to the market as a distraction, so volume may indeed end up being a little higher than usual, though probably not much,” he said.

While market sentiment among professional traders right now is pretty cautious, individual investors are really bullish right now, Sizemore said.

“There is a pronounced divide between Wall Street and the average investor,” he said.

Investors remain in a “risk-on” mode with the market near record highs on the heels of strong corporate earnings, said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate, a New York-based financial data company.

“For now, investors are largely looking past inflation and supply chain issues as relatively short-term and not a threat to the overall economic trajectory, but if that sentiment shifts in 2022 it could lead to a bumpy ride,” he said.

Since inflation levels remain elevated and the Federal Reserve is expected to start tapering, investors should keep an eye on 10-year Treasury yields, McBride said.

“A move toward 2% would likely produce some market volatility and profit-taking in growth equities in particular,” he said.

Market sentiment has been cautious in the past six months since there is fear that the Fed will “take away the punchbowl,” said Tim Seymour, founder of Seymour Asset Management in New York and portfolio manager of the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (ticker: CNBS).

As the Fed starts to taper in 2022 and raise interest rates, the fear among investors is a “proper fear as I do think the liquidity wave from the pandemic and the Fed is not sustainable,” he said. “The market won't like that.”

Investor sentiment is bullish for some sectors because some consumers have reaped the rewards of the pandemic such as higher wages, increasing savings levels and benefiting from higher returns in the market.

“This has been an extraordinary year for investors in terms of absolute returns,” Seymour said. “With the tailwinds of an infrastructure bill and the delayed effect of a consumer who has rebuilt their personal balance sheet, the consumer still has pent up spending power."

"On top of that, wages have moved higher in entry level jobs at a rate that is unprecedented in the last 50 years. The consumer is healthier because the lower to middle class worker is finally getting more of a living wage.”

Returns of stocks in the consumer discretionary sector have been “phenomenal,” but investor sentiment in the home stretch of the year is probably mixed currently, he said.

“There have been some big momentum and thematic trades that have worked such as Peloton, Zoom, Zillow and Roku and were Covid darlings, but clearly those trades have broken to the downside and have some room to go based on both valuation and fundamentals,” Seymour said.

While some of these themes will continue in a post covid environment such as disruptive real estate and fitness as a service, the pandemic “only accelerated themes that were moving in that direction beforehand,” he said.

Stocks in sub sectors such as electric vehicles and semiconductors have been trading at all-time highs.

“Investing in EVs and transportation as a service and the tech around it such as the batteries have been powerful trades that will continue to have support despite the fact the multiples on the companies are very difficult to justify,” Seymour said.

Retail investors historically remain engaged with the markets on Black Friday, said Shawn Cruz, senior manager of trader strategy at TD Ameritrade, an Omaha, Nebraska-based brokerage.

In 2020, there were over three million trades conducted in the shortened session via the brokerage.

A large portion or 41% of Black Friday trading in 2020 was conducted on mobile devices, up significantly from the same day in 2019 (34%).

“With more in-person shopping anticipated this year and a general uptick in mobile usage overall, we have every reason to expect that share to grow further, possibly surpassing trades placed on desktops,” he said.

Investors started taking a more defensive position in October compared to the previous month, Cruz said.

“In general, we’re seeing cautious optimism, bolstered by strong jobs numbers despite the labor shortage, hotter-than-expected U.S. retail sales figures and hopes that supply chain issues will clear up over the next few months,” he said.