Black Friday Shoppers Boost Retailers' November Foot Traffic Numbers

November foot traffic rose nearly 260% on Friday, according to data from more than 100 top-tier indoor malls and 100 outdoor shopping centers across the country.

This year's post-Thanksgiving Black Friday shopping session was more muted than previous years, but data showed that Black Friday shoppers increased foot traffic at some of the country's largest retailers.

While foot traffic didn't match up to previous years for retailers, the traditional start of the holiday shopping season did result in a month-to-date rise in visitors, according to data from Placer.ai.

"While the day did not hit its standard heights, it still marked a huge increase on the rest of the month with visits up over 200% for many department store leaders compared to the daily average visits in November," Ethan Chernofsky, vice president of marketing at Placer.ai said.

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report, for example saw a nearly 16% jump year-over-year in Black Friday foot traffic levels, but was still nearly 8% below pre-Covid levels. Despite that, Costco saw its Black Friday foot traffic rise 20% compared to the rest of the month of November.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report saw year-over-year traffic rise 29.1%, two-year traffic climb nearly 3% and November traffic rise 74% last Friday.

Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report saw a year-over-year increase of more than 30% foot traffic for Black Friday, which was still down 3% compared to two years ago. Compared to the rest of the month of November, Target saw foot traffic increase 150%.

Overall, Placer.ai's mall index, which analyzes data from more than 100 top-tier indoor malls and another 100 outdoor shopping centers, revealed that indoor Mall traffic jumped 84% year over year, but was still down nearly 9% compared to pre-Covid levels.

However, compared to the rest of the month, Malls saw a 260% increase in foot traffic on Black Friday.