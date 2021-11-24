Black Friday Discounts Thin Due to Demand, Tight Inventory: Wedbush

A spate of retailers are cutting back on Black Friday discounts amid strong consumer demand and limited supply, Wedbush analysts say.

Leading retail brands in the U.S. including Adidas (ADDYY) , Calvin Kline (PVH) - Get PVH Corp. Report, Ralph Lauren (RL) - Get Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A Report, North Face (VFC) - Get V.F. Corporation Report and Foot Locker (FL) - Get Foot Locker, Inc. Report are holding the line on discounts this year because consumer demand is sharp and inventories are lean.

Wedbush analysts Tom Nikic and Ezra Weener told investors that discounts generally are similar to last year or smaller.

"Specifically, there are no brands in our coverage that are noticeably more promotional [year over year] at this point, and there are several that are less promotional," they wrote in a note.

The investment firm said while Black Friday has long been a “race to the bottom” where pricing is concerned, it cautioned that this year could buck the trend, for three key reasons.

"Consumer demand is very strong, as sales of apparel and footwear industry-wide have been trending solidly above 2019 levels," the firm said.

"Secondly, inventory is extremely lean right now, due to a combination of internal factors (retailers/brands planning cautiously) and external factors (supply chain delays).

“Third, the industry is lapping perhaps the most challenging Holiday season in history, as many shoppers were reluctant to go to the mall, and gift-giving may have been depressed by reduced in-person gatherings.”

Wedbush listed that Adidas is offering 40% off storewide and 50% off accessories in outlet stores, down from discounts of up to 70% off last year.

In the runup to Thanksgiving last year, Foot Locker ran a 20% off promotion all week leading up to the holiday -- and did not repeat that this year, the note added.

Similarly, North Face, which last year started promotions a full week before Black Friday -- 30% off select items and 50% off the UX parka -- hasn't yet been promotional in 2021.

