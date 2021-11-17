Our Roundup of The Best Black Friday Deals So Far

Black Friday, the Friday after Thanksgiving, falls on Nov. 26 this year, but some stores are offering deals a week earlier.

It's almost that time of the year again with Black Friday, and the official start of the holiday shopping season, a little more than a week away.

Black Friday, the Friday after Thanksgiving, falls on Nov. 26 this year, but some stores are offering deals days, or even a week earlier.

Here is a roundup of some of the best Black Friday deals from the nation's top retailers.

Best Buy

Electronics retailer Best Buy (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report had a four-day, pre-BF sale in mid-October and will start its official Black Friday sales on Friday, Nov. 19. The sale runs through the next week.

"We're heading into the most competitive part of the year," CEO Corie Barry told NBC. "And what we're seeing is we're going to continue to be priced incredibly competitively."

Best Buy says one of its "hottest deals" is a 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for $599, $150 less than normal. Google Chromebook laptops are going for as low as $99.

Amazon

Amazon AMZN has been advertising pre-Black Friday deals on its "Epic Daily Deals" page, which was recently rebranded to "Early Black Friday Deals."

Amazon is discounts of between 17% and 33% on select Samsung TVs.

The company is offering up to 25% off of Nordic Track Bikes and 30% off of bedroom furniture.

Target

Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report has a holiday price match guarantee that will match the price of any items you may miss on Black Friday if it goes lower before Christmas Eve.

In the meantime, the company is offering up to 25% off TVs, 50% off headphones.

The company already has a "Deal of the Day" page that offers deals on items including toiletries and electronics.