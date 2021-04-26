Adobe and BJ’s Partner to Drive Shopper Retention

BJ’s Wholesale Club, building on record membership in the past year, will use an Adobe platform to strengthen retention.

Adobe and BJ's Wholesale Club on Monday said they would partner to help the warehouse clubs grow its membership base and strengthen retention

The Westborough, Mass., chain will adopt the San Jose, Calif., software major's Adobe Experience Platform at BJ's locations in the Eastern U.S.

The program uses data and hyperpersonalization to deliver greater value to the club’s customers, the companies said in a statement.

“We’ve made transformational progress as a company in the last year and we’re building on that momentum by making strategic investments to provide the most value and convenience to our members,” Paul Cichocki, BJ’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

“With Adobe Experience Platform, we’ll meet our members where they are and with content and offers that are relevant to them.”

Having gained a record number of new younger and more digitally savvy members in the past year, BJ's plans to use the Adobe platform to optimize and customize its e-commerce, mobile app and curbside-pickup services, the companies added.

Some features BJ’s uses in the Adobe platforminclude:

- Journey Orchestration enable BJ's teams to easily see how campaigns perform so different teams in the company have a better idea of how customers are engaging with the brand.

- Adobe’s real-time customer-data platform improves BJ's marketing efficiency. For example, perhaps a consumer buys a piece of exercise equipment and then gets a promo offer for the exact same thing, BJ's can use that info to correct such mistakes.

- Customer Journey Analytics brings together unrelated data so the brand has a better sense of what works and what doesn’t. This can make for quick fixes of things like errors in custom promos or discount codes.

"[BJ's wants] to use the insights to refine the shopping experience, deliver new services and customize messaging via marketing campaigns and more – ultimately finding ways to showcase the value of being a member," Adobe told TheStreet.

BJ’s Wholesale Club shares at last check were trading up 0.6% higher at $44.24. Adobe shares were off 0.3% at $514.48.