Tom Steyer Takes Aim at Billionaires, Slams Crypto

The rich are not truly self-made but instead get their wealth through the help of "millions of poor people," hedge fund manager Tom Steyer argued recently.

"I have always thought that the capitalist system should reward people for coming up with ideas and products that make other people's lives safer, healthier, more fun, more productive," the Farallon Capital and OneCalifornia Bank co-founder told Yahoo Finance in an exclusive interview. "Absolutely."

Commenting on Bitcoin's ascent to a value of over $61,000 this week, Steyer discussed both the environmental threats posed by cryptocurrency's dependence on fossil fuel-run electrical grids.

He also criticized billionaires who seek out cheap labor and resources in an effort to maximize profits.

Singling out Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Steyer said that that type of wealth — Microsoft (MST) shares are at $336.06 USD while the company is reported to be worth over $450 billion — is not created independently but with an entire system that "millions of unassuming people" worked hard to create.

While those statements can be interpreted to mean different things, Federal Reserve data dug up by Yahoo shows that 1% of Americans own approximately 16 times more wealth than the 50% at the bottom.

Steyer's comments arrived as congressional Democrats work to create the Build Back Better Plan to reform how the country's wealthiest residents are taxed.

"Having said that, do I also think that those people when they succeed. When a Bill Gates succeeds, did he create Microsoft?" Steyer said. "Yeah, at some level he did. But he did it within a system that other people, millions of poor people, millions of unassuming people, had dedicated their lives to create."