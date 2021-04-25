Bitcoin: Boom, Bust and Big Opportunity?

TheStreet taps two crypto experts, Bobby Ong of CoinGecko and Dave Balter of Flipside Crypto to discuss the April 'bloodbath' and what it means for investors.

Did the world just witness the bitcoin bomb? Or, the chance for a bitcoin buy?

The famed cryptocurrency fell sharply over the last half of April, sinking from its mid-month high of around $64,000 to Sunday morning when it was hovering around $50,000.

But is this decline a sign of serious trouble, or just expected volatility?

"Bitcoin's volatility isn't a flaw, it's a gift -- especially for the up and coming investor class of millennials and Gen-Z," said Dave Balter, the chief executive of Flipside Crypto, which provides analytics and business intelligence to crypto organizations, in an email to TheStreet. "The last month is a reflection of its natural cycles, but also of a maturing institutional speculation and futures market."

Cautioning that he's not necessarily giving investment advice, Balter said that any good investor "knows there's always money to be made with volatile assets."

Before the fall, bitcoin had been on a steady upswing, with many forecasting that it was not a question of if, but when, it would hit $100,000. Just in the past quarter, the cryptocurrency scored several new highs and hit $64,787 on April 14. By that time it had also grown by over 1,000% from a year-ago, when on March 13 it crashed 40% intraday to $5,413, according to a new report by CoinGecko.

"The sell-off happened during the weekend when there were thinner order books," Bobby Ong, CoinGecko's chief operating officer told TheStreet in an email, referring to last week's major drop. "With high leverage and thin order books, even a small decrease in price will trigger a sharp drawdown and cause a downward spiral in price."

Now, the market needs to correct itself, because there were many over-leveraged traders, said Ong, adding that bitcoin options expire toward the end of every month, which usually causes increased volatility around that time.

Still, what Ong calls the "bloodbath" of April 18 was dramatic: Nearly $9.77 billion worth of futures contracts was liquidated in just 24 hours.

The drop came after several months of bullish buildup on crypto, too.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report had said in March that it was holding bitcoin as an investment asset and would take it as a form of payment. Visa (V) - Get Report got further into crypto and Grayscale Investments revealed it planned a bitcoin exchange-traded fund. And then there was the hysteria of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Report going public.

"There was already a massive amount of leverage in the market in anticipation of the Coinbase IPO," said Ong. "The excitement of having the first crypto company IPO also led bitcoin’s price to hit a new all-time high of $64,804."

But it wasn't all glitter and gold for the digital coin in past few weeks.

Coinbase's initial public offering ultimately disappointed. And it did so against the backdrop increasingly vocal skepticism of cryptocurrencies by star investors.

Hedgefund investor Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates told Yahoo News last month that he felt there was a “good probability” bitcoin could become outlawed in the U.S. He also questioned the privacy of the cryptocurrency's transactions. Then, last week, Guggenheim Partners’ Scott Minerd told CNBC that while he's bullish on bitcoin over the long-term, bitcoin is too "frothy" and could fall 50%.

The lukewarm reception from stock investors over Coinbase's direct listing and "a lot of fear and uncertainty" spreading on social media didn't help bitcoin, suggested Ong, noting the recent headlines of crypto bans in India and Turkey.

But aside from the technical and fundamental moves in crypto in the waning weeks of April -- much of what happened in the media was little more than hype and speculation, suggested Balter.

"I'd hate to go on record for ever saying Ray Dalio doesn't know what he's talking about," said Balter, who is also a partner with venture capital firm True Ventures. "That said ... like any asset, there's always a great deal of speculation -- bitcoin is esteemed in that it presents both technical and financial implications, and thus magnifies that speculation immensely."

And, that people like Dalio and Minerd are even talking about crypto so publicly on the record, shows how far the digital currency has come, noted Balter, also responding to a recent comment by value investor Bill Miller, who told CNBC this month that he sees bitcoin establishing itself in the "mainstream."

"The fact that all three are going on record would indicate that bitcoin is likely entering the mainstream, so hat-tip to Mr. Miller," said Balter. "The volatility of bitcoin has always been part of its allure, so cutting in half isn't out of the question. So Mr. Minerd isn't saying anything that new -- although, I don't think we'll ever see $10,000 levels again. As for Mr. Dalio, unfortunately the concept of outlawing an asset that is conceptually decentralized is pretty much out of the question, and bitcoin transactions are hardly private, so sorry Mr. Dalio, you are pretty off the mark."

This story has been updated.