TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Borrowing on Bitcoin: Ledn Looks to Lead Lending on Crypto
Borrowing on Bitcoin: Ledn Looks to Lead Lending on Crypto

Bitcoin Plunges on Reported Chinese Bank Ban; Crypto Stocks Fall

Bitcoin falls to a two-week low and cryptocurrency-focused stocks also drop after China's third-biggest bank bans customers from doing any business in crypto.
Author:
Publish date:

Bitcoin fell to a two-week low and cryptocurrency-focused stocks also dropped Monday as China intensified its cryptocurrency crackdown, with one of the country's biggest banks banning customers from doing any business in digital currencies.

Bitcoin was down 9% at $32,430 early Monday, while Ether was down 10% to $2,024. Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks including the likes of Riot Blockchain  (RIOT) - Get Report, Marathon Digital  (MARA) - Get Report, Coinbase  (COIN)  and Ebang  (EBON) - Get Report were also lower in premarket trading.

The latest crypto downdraft was sparked by reports that the Agricultural Bank of China, one of the country’s biggest banks, published a statement outlining a ban that prohibits customers from doing any business with cryptocurrencies.

According to the since-deleted statement, clients’ accounts will be terminated if the bank discovers they have had any interactions with Bitcoin or other digital assets. A translation of the statement was tweeted by Chinese journalist Colin Wu on Monday.

Concern that China is increasing its crackdown on the use of digital currencies ahead of rolling out a digital version of the Chinese yuan also sent crypto prices lower on Monday. More localized efforts in China to rein in cryptocurrency mining further  pressured cryptocurrencies and related assets after a relatively calm period.

The crypto faithful are also grappling with a tumble in tokens used in so-called decentralized-finance - or DeFi - applications. DeFi apps let people lend, borrow, trade and take out insurance directly from each other using blockchain technology, without the use of intermediaries such as banks.

At last check, Bitcoin was down 4.23% at $32,860, while Ether was down 6.14% at $1986.05, its lowest level since May 23. Dogecoin was down 8.25% at 24.8 cents while XRP was down 5.06% at 68.65 cents.

Riot Blockchain shares were down 3.7%, while Marathon Digital stock was down 3.9%, Coinbase was down 1.4% and Ebang was down 4.4%.

Amazon Prime Now Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Launches Prime Day Amid Retail Sales Pullback, Hot Competition

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Rebound After Fed-Triggered Slump: Bitcoin Falls Below $33,000

Amazon Celebrates Biggest Shopping Event in Its History on Prime Day
MARKETS

Amazon Prime Day, Bitcoin, BlackBerry, Raven - 5 Things You Must Know

Covid-19 Vaccine Lead
HEALTH

U.S. 'Not Out of the Woods Yet' With COVID Pandemic, Say Experts

Vaccine Lead
INVESTING

COVID in Pets, Comparing Vaccines and Why the U.S. Isn't in the Clear

Bitcoin Trading Volume And Exchange Fees Dive Amid Beijing's Ongoing Crackdown In The Name Of Financial Stability
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin Prices Almost Look ... Stable

Wall Street Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Amazon, AMD, FedEx

Smith and Wesson Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Sykes, Codexis, Smith & Wesson