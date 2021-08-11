Bitcoin Rises, Recovering Year-to-Date Losses, as Investors Resume Buying

Bitcoin recovers year-to-date losses and is climbing back to its previous highs as investors resume buying the world’s biggest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin has resumed its uptrend, steadily recovering from year-to-date losses and climbing toward its previous highs, as both institutional and retail investors resume buying the world’s biggest cryptocurrency.

At last check, the price of Bitcoin was at $46,210.23, according to CoinDesk. Despite a pullback in July, Bitcoin has now risen 57% year to date and was heading toward its all-time high of $64,829 reached back in mid-April.

The digital token was on track for its fourth straight week of gains and on pace for its second monthly advance that would see it surpass the $50,000 mark. Overall, it’s seen its fastest 21-day advance since February.

Buying Bitcoin? Here's How to Think About 'Risk' - Top Expert

The reason: Despite recent regulatory scrutiny and confusion about how Bitcoin is valued and what it can be used for, investors continue to view the digital currency as one of the gold standards that will prevail as both an asset class and exchange value - a type of currency and a type of asset that can both increase in value and earn yield.

Another reason: Despite a series of moves in China that has forced Bitcoin miners to move their energy intensive mining operations West, other governments are beginning to give Bitcoin the nod.

El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender last month, and Uruguay is pondering a similar move. The German government on Monday began allowing institutional funds that currently control $2.1 trillion to begin investing in Bitcoin.

In the U.S., policymakers are focusing on digital assets in a new way, with Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler last week calling the space the “Wild West.” He said he wouldn’t compromise on protecting investors in setting out a regulatory framework.

How to Mine for Bitcoin With $1,000 and Free Starbucks Wifi

To be sure, Bitcoin isn’t the only crypto experiencing an uptick in trading activity this month.

Ether, run on the Ethereum network, as well as other digital assets including Cardano, XRP, Binance Coin, Polygon, Stellar and even meme-based token Dogecoin have also posted solid gains.

At last check, Ethereum was up 3.27% at $3227.11, while XRP was up 9.99% at 89.05 cents and Cardano was up 16.33% at $1.78. Dogecoin was up 5.67% at 26.69 cents.