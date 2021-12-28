Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Asset Allocation 101: How to Approach Bitcoin, Gold and More
Asset Allocation 101: How to Approach Bitcoin, Gold and More
Publish date:

Bitcoin Slips Below $50,000, As Volatility Continues

Bitcoin’s overall path has pointed strongly upward since its beginning in 2009. But it’s been a rollercoaster ride along the way.
Author:

Volatility has been the rule for bitcoin since it was introduced 13 years ago. And that continues Tuesday, as the world’s biggest digital currency slid below the key $50,000 level.

It recently traded at $48,923, down 5%. Bitcoin’s overall path has pointed strongly upward since its beginning in 2009 — but it’s been a rollercoaster ride along the way. 

Just in the past 52 weeks, the cryptocurrency has traded in a range of $25,987 to $68,790. Moves of 5% a day aren’t uncommon.

Bitcoin advocates say the currency will take off as a medium of exchange for legitimate goods and services. But that hasn’t happened yet, as bitcoin’s volatility discourages its use.

TheStreet Recommends

Advocates also say bitcoin serves as a hedge against inflation and declines in financial assets such as stocks and the dollar.

Bitcoin has risen 79% over the past year, easily exceeding consumer price inflation that is running near 7%. But if you looked at bitcoin July 19, it was up only 1.5% year to date. And bitcoin’s correlation to inflation hasn’t been proven over the long term.

Stocks have been in a bull market virtually the entire time since bitcoin was created, so that relationship hasn’t been tested either. When stocks did plunge last year, bitcoin went with them. No clear correlation has been established between bitcoin and the dollar.

What bitcoin has proven to be so far is a vehicle for speculation, albeit a quite profitable one for anybody who bought before this year and held.

And given the extensive infrastructure that has been built up around bitcoin, it seems that it’s here to stay.

Tags
terms:
CryptocurrencyBitcoin
22nd Century Group Cigarrettes Lead
INVESTING
MO

FDA Approves Very Low Nicotine Cigarettes

Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Gains As Wedbush Says China Demand Is 'Linchpin' To $1,800 Bull Case Price Target

FAA Approves Wrong Amazon Drone; Dow Drops 100 Points on Strong Data
INVESTING
AMZNPTONZM

S&P 500 on Pace to Beat Nasdaq for First Year Since 2016

Box Office Bombs 'Spider-Man 2', 'Blended' Score Second Life in DVD Sales
INVESTING
DISSNEAMC

Disney and Sony Set to Share Big "Spider-Man" Profits

Tesla Rejects Reports On Qingdao As Site Of Its Second China EV Plant, Pledges To Boost Investment In Booming Market
INVESTING
TSLALCID

Tesla Has One Big Problem

Can Profit Sharing Help Your Paycheck?
Sponsored Story

How Work Bonuses are Taxed

Visitors look at iPhones at an Apple store in Beijing, China, on August 6, 2020. Photo: Kyodo
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Tests $3 Trillion Mark; New York Stores Closed Amid Covid Surge

Wall Street Coronavirus Lead
MARKETS
AAPLBATSLA

Tesla, Apple, Boeing, Fauci, Flights And More Gains For Stocks - Five Things You Must Know