Bitcoin Slips Below $50,000, As Volatility Continues

Bitcoin’s overall path has pointed strongly upward since its beginning in 2009. But it’s been a rollercoaster ride along the way.

Volatility has been the rule for bitcoin since it was introduced 13 years ago. And that continues Tuesday, as the world’s biggest digital currency slid below the key $50,000 level.

It recently traded at $48,923, down 5%. Bitcoin’s overall path has pointed strongly upward since its beginning in 2009 — but it’s been a rollercoaster ride along the way.

Just in the past 52 weeks, the cryptocurrency has traded in a range of $25,987 to $68,790. Moves of 5% a day aren’t uncommon.

Bitcoin advocates say the currency will take off as a medium of exchange for legitimate goods and services. But that hasn’t happened yet, as bitcoin’s volatility discourages its use.

Advocates also say bitcoin serves as a hedge against inflation and declines in financial assets such as stocks and the dollar.

Bitcoin has risen 79% over the past year, easily exceeding consumer price inflation that is running near 7%. But if you looked at bitcoin July 19, it was up only 1.5% year to date. And bitcoin’s correlation to inflation hasn’t been proven over the long term.

Stocks have been in a bull market virtually the entire time since bitcoin was created, so that relationship hasn’t been tested either. When stocks did plunge last year, bitcoin went with them. No clear correlation has been established between bitcoin and the dollar.

What bitcoin has proven to be so far is a vehicle for speculation, albeit a quite profitable one for anybody who bought before this year and held.

And given the extensive infrastructure that has been built up around bitcoin, it seems that it’s here to stay.