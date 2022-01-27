Skip to main content
A Thesis Fueling ARK's $1 Million Bitcoin Prediction Has IMF Eyeing El Salvador
A Thesis Fueling ARK's $1 Million Bitcoin Prediction Has IMF Eyeing El Salvador

Bitcoin's Recent Slide Wipes Away Millionaires

The number of addresses with a bitcoin balance of at least $1 million dropped 24% between Oct. 28 and Jan. 26.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bitcoin giveth, and bitcoin taketh away--especially when it comes to minting fortunes.

The number of addresses with a bitcoin balance of at least $1 million totaled 87,953 as of Wednesday, down 24% from 116,139 Oct. 28, 2021, according to Finbold (Finance in Bold) news service.

Of those totals, the number of addresses with balances of at least $10 million fell 32% to 7,008 Wednesday from 10,319 in October.

The culprit for all these people losing their wealth, of course, was bitcoin’s slide. It dropped 39% to $36,852 Wednesday from $60,767 on October 28.

The lesson here is that when you invest in speculative assets, you can lose money just as easily as you make it.

Some of the arguments advanced by bitcoin advocates have been challenged by the digital currency’s drop over the past three months. For example, advocates say bitcoin can provide a hedge against inflation and against declines in other financial assets, such as stocks.

TheStreet Recommends

But bitcoin’s recent slide has come amid news that U.S. consumer prices soared 7% last year. And bitcoin has plummeted in synch with U.S. stocks this year, with bitcoin falling 23% year to date and the S&P 500 descending 7%.

To be sure, bitcoin bulls are unbowed.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sees bitcoin breaking the $1 million barrier by 2030.

That would represent an increase of 27 times its recent level of $36,881

“As bitcoin’s market capitalization hit an all-time high in 2021 [over $1 trillion], Ark’s research indicated that its network fundamentals remained healthy,” Ark analyst Yassine Elmandjra wrote in a report.

“Bitcoin’s market capitalization still represents a fraction of global assets and is likely to scale as nation-states adopt [it] as legal tender.”

Institutional investors are moving into bitcoin, Elmandjra says. “Bitcoin’s institutional holder base appears to be broadening after the launch of more regulated products and adoption by corporations and nation-states.”

Tags
terms:
StocksBitcoinCryptocurrency
Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS
OEXTSLANFLX

Stock Market Today - 1/27: Stocks Roar In Face of Hawkish Fed; Apple Earnings in Focus

Jim Cramer: Southwest is the Single Best Airline Stock
INVESTING
LUV

Southwest Air Sees Cost Turbulence -- but Clearing Skies in Q2-Q4

Can I Claim a Boyfriend/Girlfriend as a Dependent on Income Taxes?
Sponsored Story

Can I Claim a Significant Other as a Dependent on Income Taxes?

Netflix Lead
MARKETS
NFLX

Netflix Stock Leaps As Bill Ackman, Pershing Square Capital, Reveal Stake $1 Billion Stake

Analog Devices and NXP Shares Upgraded, Xilinx Cut at KeyBanc
MARKETS
AMDXLNX

Xilinx Stock Surges After China Conditionally Approves $35 Billion AMD Takeover

The exterior of Ballys on the Las Vegas Strip.
INVESTING
CZRMGM

Iconic Caesars Las Vegas Strip Hotel Getting a New Identity

The coronavirus pandemic has seen many people using pet carers while away from home for extended periods. Photo: Getty
LIFESTYLE
LOWTGTWOOF

Lowe’s Is Going to the Dogs. And Cats. And Hamsters.

Comcast Lead
EARNINGS
CMCSA

Comcast Beats on Earnings but Falls Short on Broadband Internet Sign-Ups