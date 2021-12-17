Bitcoin 'May Not Last Much Longer,' Economist Says

'I don’t think it’s going to have any fundamental value other than whatever investors' faith leads it to have,' said Eswar Prasad.

While many investors have gone gaga over bitcoin in recent months, Cornell University trade policy professor Eswar Prasad is more circumspect.

“Bitcoin itself may not last that much longer,” he told CNBC. “Given that bitcoin is not serving well as a medium of exchange, I don’t think it’s going to have any fundamental value other than whatever investors' faith leads it to have.”

Bitcoin isn’t used much for transactions of legal goods and services, so it serves largely as a vehicle for speculation, the currency’s critics say.

In addition, private cryptocurrencies may face competition from government ones. Digital currencies have “lit a fire under central banks to start thinking about issuing digital versions of their own currencies,” Prasad noted. The Federal Reserve is researching the issue itself.

Bitcoin has soared since its inception 12 years ago, but trading has been extremely volatile. The biggest digital currency recently stood at $47,029, down 2%. It has jumped 47% year to date, but has slumped 22% in the last month.

Another problem for bitcoin is that its use of blockchain technology “isn’t very efficient,” Prasad said.

The cryptocurrency “uses a validation mechanism for transactions that is environmentally destructive” and “doesn’t scale up very well,” he said. Bitcoin’s carbon footprint exceeds that of New Zealand.

Bitcoin advocates say the currency can act as a hedge against inflation and declines in other assets, such as stocks and the dollar. But that hasn’t been proven as of yet.