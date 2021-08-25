August 25, 2021
TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet home
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
Bitcoin Basics: 'How You Use Crypto Is How You're Taxed'
Bitcoin Basics: 'How You Use Crypto Is How You're Taxed'

Bitcoin Basics: 'How You Use Crypto Is How You're Taxed'

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
1:00

The IRS is looking carefully at cryptocurrency transactions, so proper record keeping is advised and TurboTax expert Lisa Greene-Lewis provides examples of the different ways that cryptocurrency transactions are taxable.

For some, cryptocurrencies are an investment and taxed as capital gains when sold, for others, crypto is a form of wages for work done and is reported on the appropriate tax forms.  Watch the video above from our sponsors at TurboTax.

Frequently Asked Cryptocurrency Tax Questions:

  • Is cryptocurrency (bitcoin) taxed like real estate? Yes. Think of it as property.
  • If I make a purchase in crypto will I be taxed? Yes. You will recognize a gain or loss based on the bear market value of whatever you purchased.
  • If I hold cryptocurrency for less than a year, am I taxed? Yes. If you have owned any cryptocurrency for less than 365 days, any profits are short-term capital gains. If you own it for more than 365 days, it is long-term capital gains.

TheStreet partnered with TurboTax to answer all of your tax questions in 2021.

 

Related Videos

turbo10
Play
Video

TurboTax Explains Tax Rules for Cryptocurrency

retired couple
Play
Video

How The CARES Act Plays Into Your Taxes

Turbotax Unemployed Lead
Play
Video

Tax Tips For the Unemployed During the Pandemic

videoblocks-bitcoins-under-magnifying-glass-blockchain-technology-bitcoin-mining-concept-crypto-currency-gold-bitcoin-btc-bitcoins-and-loupe_hwg6v31ehm_1080__D
Play
Video

Crypto and Infrastructure: What Is a Broker, What Does It Mean For Your Taxes?

turbo2
Play
Video

Tax Advice: How to Determine Your Filing Status

Charitable giving
Play
Video

Charity and Tax Deductions: Changes You Need to Know in 2020

Blockchain Lead
Play
Video

The Evolution of Blockchain: How the Foundation of Crypto Is Changing Fintech

Self-Employed
Play
Video

COVID-Related Tax Credits for The Self-Employed