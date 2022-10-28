Bipartisan Officials React to Pelosi Hammer Attack

After the assault, Paul Pelosi is recovering and a suspect is in custody.

Following an attack early Oct. 28 on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, official Washington is reacting.

The 82 year old is expected to make a full recovery after an intruder broke into the couple's home Friday morning and assaulted him with a hammer.

Prior to attacking Pelosi, the intruder was inside the house asking, "Where is Nancy?" multiple media outlets reported. The assailant is in custody and the Speaker was not in the residence at the time of the assault, according to a statement released by her office.

"Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery," the statement said.

Words From Official Washington

The incident prompted a bipartisan flurry of support for the Pelosis and additional statements about political violence.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who was shot in the hip in 2017 playing a congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Va., wrote:

"Disgusted to hear about the horrific assault on Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul. Grateful for law enforcement’s actions to respond. Let’s be clear: Violence has no place in this country. I’m praying for Paul Pelosi’s full recovery."

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg offered these words:

"Public figures should always be free from violence, harassment, and intimidation. That’s even more importantly true for their families. Wishing Speaker Pelosi and the entire family well, and a speedy recovery to Paul Pelosi."

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, expressed his feelings about the incident like this:

"What happened to Paul Pelosi last night is horrific. Heidi & I are praying for him & Nancy & the entire Pelosi family. May God’s protection be upon them. We can have our political differences, but violence is always wrong & unacceptable."

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, wrote:

"Horrified and disgusted by the reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and Speaker Pelosi's home last night. Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case."

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, posted the following:

"What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act. I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery."

A Rise in Threats to Senators and Representatives

The attack occurred amid increasing concern about violence against elected officials, particularly in light of the attack on the Capitol less than two years ago when rioters also could be heard yelling, "Where are you, Nancy?"

"In recent years, the number of threat investigations launched by the U.S. Capitol Police has skyrocketed, from 3,939 in 2017 to 9,625 in 2021--a spike of almost 150 percent," according to The Hill.

At a press conference Oct. 28, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said the suspect's name is David Depape, 42, a Berkeley resident. When police arrived at the home, Pelosi was struggling with Depape, both of them holding onto the same hammer. Police broke up the fight and arrested Depape, Scott said.

He has been charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary. More charges could be forthcoming, Scott said.