5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: BioTelemetry, FireEye

BioTelemetry, GTY Technology, Mereo Biopharma Group, Curo Group and FireEye are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were falling Friday as Congress wrangled over the details of a coronavirus stimulus package.

Here of some of the top stock gainers for Friday:

1. BioTelemetry | Percentage Increase 16%

BioTelemetry (BEAT) - Get Report shares soared after Royal Philips said it agreed to buy the wearable heart monitor maker for $2.8 billion in cash. Philips’ current portfolio includes real-time patient monitoring, therapeutic devices, telehealth and informatics.

2. GTY Technology | Percentage Increase 24%

GTY Technology (GTYH) - Get Report advanced afterCraig-Hallum analyst Jeff Van Rhee initiated coverage of the software-as-a-service company with a buy rating and $6 price target.

Van Rhee said customers framed GTY's products as highly featured, reasonably priced, and able to deliver strong and measurable returns.

3. Mereo Biopharma | Percentage Increase 50%

Shares of Mereo Biopharma (MREO) - Get Report were climbing after the company announced a license and collaboration agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) - Get Report for setrusumab, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development for osteogenesis imperfecta, a group of genetic disorders that mainly affect the bones.

4. Curo Group | Percentage Increase 80%

Curo Group (CURO) - Get Report jumped following a merger announcement between special purpose acquisition company FinServ Acquisition (FSRV) and Katapult Holding. Curo, which provides credit to non-prime consumers, owns about 40% of Katapult.

5. FireEye | Percentage Increase 20%

FireEye (FEYE) - Get Report was one of several cybersecurity companies rising Friday in light of the SolarWinds breach, which FireEye discovered while investigating its own hacking earlier this month.

Several U.S. government agencies have been breached in the hacking, which affected updates to SolarWinds’ (SWI) - Get Report Orion software.



