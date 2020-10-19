BioSpecifics, Trinseo, Kaixin : 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

BioSpecifics, Front Yard Residential, Kaixin Auto Holdings, Trinseo and Centogene are some of Monday's top gainers.

Stocks were falling Monday as investors were looking for signs of progress on a U.S. stimulus package before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. BioSpecifics Technologies | Percentage Increase 44%

BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) - Get Report shares jumped after Endo International (ENDP) - Get Report agreed to acquire the biopharma in a deal valued at about $540 million. Endo expects to fund the transaction with cash on hand.

2. Front Yard Residential | Percentage Increase 35%

Front Yard Residential (RESI) - Get Report was climbing after the rental homes company agreed to be acquired by a partnership led by Pretium and funds managed by Ares Management (ARES) - Get Report in deal valued at $2.4 billion.

3. Kaixin Auto Holdings | Percentage Increase 262%

Beijing-based used car dealership Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) - Get Report was soaring after J.P. Morgan analyst Nick Lai last week upgraded his outlook on the overall Chinese electric vehicle market. The analyst believes China’s electric vehicle penetration will be four times higher by 2025.

4. Trinseo | Percentage Increase 10%

Trinseo (TSE) - Get Report was rising after the specialty chemicals company reported preliminary third-quarter EBITDA of $100 million to $104 million, exceeding Wall Street's consensus estimate of $68 million. Trinseo said many end markets saw strong demand recovery in the third quarter following weak second-quarter demand due to the coronavirus pandemic

5. Centogene | Percentage Increase 16%

Centogene was advancing after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration signed off on emergency use of the German diagnostics and research company's coronavirus test for asymptomatic individuals, clearing the way for its use in widespread testing during the pandemic.