TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

BioNTech Rises on Revenue Jump Due to Sale of COVID Vaccine

BioNTech shares advance as COVID-19 vaccine sale drives a revenue surge.
Author:
Publish date:

U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report rose after the German biotech major reported first-quarter revenue of €2.05 billion ($2.49 billion), led by the rapidly increasing supply of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine produced with health-care group Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report.

Shares of BioNTech at last check rose 9.2% to $200.61. Pfizer shares were up 0.4% at $39.76.

For the first quarter, BioNTech swung to a profit of €1.13 billion (US$1.36 billion) from a loss of €53.4 million in the year-earlier period.

On a per-share basis, the latest profit was €4.39 versus a year-earlier loss of €0.24.

BioNTech reported revenue rose nearly 80 times to €2.05 billion (US$2.49 billion) from €27.7 million, ahead of the consensus FactSet estimate of €1.7 billion.

Of the latest figure, nearly 85% or €1.75 billion ($2.13 billion), accounted for the sale of COVID-19 vaccine produced with Pfizer, the company said. 

BioNTech said that as of May 6 it had supplied more than 450 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to 91 countries and territories.

The Mainz, Germany, company is "expanding access to new populations and geographies, and addressing emerging variants,” Co-Founder and Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said in a statement.

BioNTech expects COVID vaccine capacity to reach as much as 3 billion doses by the end of 2021. And it expects to have capacity to manufacture more than 3 billion doses in 2022.

"We are moving into later-stage testing for three of our oncology programs in the near future and plan to launch multiple new products over the next five years," Sahin added. 

"Looking ahead, we will further optimize our technologies and expand our pipeline into additional therapeutic indications, as we meet our ambition to become a global, fully integrated immunotherapy company," 

Live Nation Initiated a Buy, Bearish Calls for Macy's
INVESTING

Live Nation Jumps on Jefferies 'Epically Strong' 2022 Concert Outlook

Trulieve Cannabis Lead
INVESTING

Trulieve Cannabis to Buy Harvest Health for $2.1 Billion

Nike Lead
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: 4 Stocks to Watch

Microsoft Lead
INVESTING

JEDI Program Could Be Dropped Amid Amazon-Microsoft Controversy

Tokyo Olympics Lead
LATEST NEWS

Japanese Hospital: Cancel The Tokyo Olympics

Dogecoin Lead
MARKETS

Dogecoin, Elon Musk, Pipeline Attack - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

Dow Futures Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Test New Record Highs, Oil Gains on Colonial Pipeline Hack

Coronavirus: Pfizer And BioNtech To Seek Emergency US Approval 'within Days' After Better-than-expected Test Results
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Monday - BioNTech, FireEye, Freeport-McMoRan, AMC