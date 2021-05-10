Premarket Movers Monday - BioNTech, FireEye, Freeport-McMoRan, AMC

Stock futures were mixed Monday following records for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 as a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased fears about rising inflation and bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to retain low interest rates.

Dow Futures Higher as Earnings Season Closes, Oil Gains on Colonial Hack

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. BioNTech BNTX | Up 8.5%

U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report were rising early Monday after first-quarter revenue surged, thanks to sales of the COVID vaccines it created with partner Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report.

Pfizer said separately it would set up a new Asia headquarters in Singapore to produce its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine and other medicines as global demand for the lifesaving shots continues to grow.

2. Freeport-McMoRan FCX | Up 2.77%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) - Get Report advanced in premarket trading Monday after copper prices hit fresh all-time highs in London and Shanghai powered by surging demand and a global supply deficit.

3. FireEye FEYE | Up 5%

Shares of FireEye (FEYE) - Get Report were rising ahead of the opening bell after the cybersecurity firm said it was assisting with the investigation into a ransomware attack that has shut down operations of the biggest gasoline pipeline in the U.S.

4. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 3.89%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report were rising more than 4% in premarket trading Monday.

The movie theater company provided an upbeat outlook for the rest of the year due to the pandemic reopening, even as it reported another quarter of big losses.