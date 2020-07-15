Biohaven and Khloe Kardashian Team to Promote Migraine Drug

Biohaven Pharmaceutical is teaming with the reality-TV star Khloe Kardashian to promote the biopharma's migraine medicine.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Co. (BHVN) - Get Report teamed with the reality-TV star Khloe Kardashian to promote the biopharma's Nurtec ODT migraine medicine, the company said.

Shares of the New Haven, Conn., company at last check were 4.6% higher at $76.23.

Sales of the tablet, generically known as rimegepant, in the first quarter were $1.2 million after the drug in February received Food and Drug Administration clearance.

Biohaven said in May that in the first full six weeks following launch, Nurtec ODT had the greatest week-over-week growth for new acute migraine treatments.

More than 6,000 prescriptions have been written to date by more than 1,000 health-care providers.

Nurtec ODT is seen generating about $50 million in revenue this year and topping $1 billion by 2024, Bloomberg reported, citing the average of analysts’ estimates.

Biohaven said that Nurtec ODT eases pain quickly, returns patients to normal function within one hour and, for many patients, lasts up to 48 hours.

The World Health Organization classifies migraines as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses, Biohaven said. Migraines are characterized by debilitating attacks lasting four to 72 hours with multiple symptoms.

The company said 90% of migraine sufferers are unable to work or function normally during an attack.

Kardashian, who suffers from migraines, said in a statement that Nurtec ODT "worked fast and allowed me to get back to normal so that I could take back my day."

The reality star has been criticized for her past associations with certain weight-loss products.

Biohaven faces competition in the migraine-treatment space from such companies as Amgen (AMGN) - Get Report, H. Lundbeck A/S, HLUYY and Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report.