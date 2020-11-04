Biogen, UnitedHealth: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Super Micro Computer, Biogen, Neurocrine Biosciences, Supernus Pharmaceuticals and UnitedHealth are five top stock gainers on Wednesday.

Stocks were rising Wednesday amid uncertainty involving the presidential election, which remained too close to call.

Here are five of the top stock gainers for Wednesday:

1. Super Micro Computer | Percentage Increase Over 21%

Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) - Get Report jumped after the server and computer storage manufacturer reported fiscal 2021 first-quarter results that easily topped analyst estimates. Super Micro also said the board authorized a new $50 million stock repurchase plan.

2. Biogen | Percentage Increase Over 41%

Biogen (BIIB) - Get Report was surging Wednesday after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel said the biotech's Alzheimer's disease treatment was found effective enough in a large trial to support approval. The panel's decision improves the chances of a swift clearance of the drug, aducanumab.

3. Neurocrine Biosciences | Percentage Increase Over 12%

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) - Get Report was climbing after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the company's Ongentys capsules adjunctive treatment to levodopa and carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease who are experiencing off-time episodes.

4. Supernus Pharmaceuticals | Percentage Increase Over 18%

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) - Get Report were climbing after the drugmaker beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue totaled $155.1 million. The company said top-line data from the SPN-812 Phase III trial in adult ADHD patients are expected in the first quarter.

5. UnitedHealth | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Report advanced as investors calculated that regardless of whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden ends up in the White House, a Senate stalemate will mean no dramatic changes for the health-care sector.