Biogen Surges on FDA Review of Alzheimer's Treatment

Biogen (BIIB) - Get Report was surging Wednesday after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel said the biotech's Alzheimer's disease treatment was found effective enough in a large trial to support approval.

Shares of the Cambridge, Mass., company at last check rocketed nearly 38% to $339.65.

The panel's decision improves the chances of a swift clearance of the drug, aducanumab.

The effect of the drug is “robust and exceptionally persuasive” in one study, FDA staff said Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

At a meeting on Friday, the FDA's independent experts will review aducanumab. They will then make recommendations to the agency.

The FDA does not have to follow the advice of an advisory committee, but it typically does.

Separately, the FDA recused a member of the 11-person advisory committee set to review the drug, citing conflict of interest.

Mayo Clinic neurologist David Knopman confirmed to Reuters on Monday that he was recused from the scheduled meeting of outside advisers to the FDA.

Knopman, who said he was recused because of his involvement in conducting clinical trials of aducanumab, has been a vocal critic of the drug, including in a paper published on Sunday in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia.

If approved, aducanumab might be a multibillion-dollar seller, analysts told Reuters. The FDA hasn’t reviewed an application for a new Alzheimer’s treatment since 2003.

A final decision on the drug is due by March 2021.

In August, Biogen and Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai (ESALY) , which is jointly developing the drug, said the FDA accepted their marketing application for aducanumab for priority review.

Biogen has said aducanumab was shown in one of two major studies to significantly slow cognitive and functional decline. A second trial, however, showed a benefit only for a subset of patients who were given a high dose for at least 10 months, Reuters said.

Biogen halted clinical trials on the drug in March 2019 after determining that aducanumab was unlikely to work. But it reversed course in October after reviewing more data and it declared that one of the two trials had been successful.

Alzheimer’s is the most prevalent form of dementia, with 5.7 million Americans who are over 65 suffering from it.

By 2025, the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s dementia is projected to reach 7.1 million in the U.S. alone, according to the Alzheimer's Association.