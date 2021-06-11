Biogen Analysts Upgrade Stock Amid Alzheimer's Drug Controversy

Wall Street analysts upgrade Biogen amid the controversy surrounding the FDA's clearance of its Alzheimer's treatment, aducanumab.

Biogen (BIIB) - Get Report ticked higher on Friday as Wall Street analysts upgraded the drugmaker amid the controversy surrounding the Food and Drug Administration's clearance of its Alzheimer's treatment, aducanumab.

Three members of an FDA advisory committee that assessed the drug have resigned from the panel, questioning whether the drug works.

Biogen shares were trading up 1.8% to near $422 on Friday.

At Bernstein, analyst Ronny Gal lifted his rating on the Cambridge, Mass., company to outperform from market perform. He set his price target at $500.

The circumstances surrounding the launch of the drug, branded Aduhelm, are "highly supportive in the intermediate term (two to three years)," the analyst said.

"The patient population is desperate for treatment and a large group of patients is diagnosed each year (about 500,000) and become candidates for therapy."

Gal called Aduhelm a product with a sales potential of more than $10 billion product in 2023.

UBS analyst Colin Bristow bumped up his rating on the stock to buy from neutral and his price target to $463 from $311.

"We acknowledge there has and will continue to be physician/payer pushback," he said.

"[But] our doctor checks indicate patient demand is already extremely high, with even bearish clinicians acknowledging there will be significant use, even if not under their own care."

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov lifted his target to $435 from $269, saying that "the key near-term focus is squarely on what uptake may look like" for the drug, Bloomberg reported.

"The initial market opportunity is massive (to say the least); there already appears to be significant patient demand."

The FDA on Monday cleared Aduhelm for marketing, saying that it reduced the amounts of amyloid, a sticky substance in the brain linked to Alzheimer's.

Critics of the drug have said that this substance hasn't been shown to actually drive the disease, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The advisers who left the FDA panel are Drs. Aaron Kesselheim of Harvard Medical School, David Knopman of the Mayo Clinic and Joel Perlmutter of Washington University of St Louis.

Kesselheim said in his resignation letter that the FDA decision was "based on the debatable premise that the drug's effect on brain amyloid was likely to help patients with Alzheimer's disease," the Journal reported.

"This pivotal question was not discussed at the advisory committee meeting, and its premise was specifically excluded from the discussion," Kesselheim said

He added that the move "will undermine the care of these patients, public trust in the FDA, the pursuit of useful therapeutic innovation, and the affordability of the healthcare system."

Biogen has priced the drug at $56,000 a year.